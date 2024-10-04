MAFS UK's Lacey defends mum's 'rude' behaviour following awkward Nathan meeting

Nathan and Lacey's mum had an awkward discussion on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight viewers were not impressed with Lacey's mum's behaviour towards Nathan.

Married At First Sight UK bride Lacey has hit back after fans branded her mum 'rude' for lashing out at her husband Nathan during an awkward dinner party.

During in-laws week on MAFS, fans watched as Nathan was reunited with Lacey's mum and sister for what was meant to be a wholesome meal together. However things took a very different turn when Lacey's mother asked vegetarian Nathan to chop some chicken for their fajitas.

The groom politely declined this request, however this led to a tense showdown, with his mother-in-law revealing she'd never met a veggie before. After this exchange, Nathan made a joke about not enjoying the food, which led to Lacey's mum breaking down in tears.

Following this toe-curling moment, fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss Lacey's mum's behaviour.

Viewers hit out at Lacey's mum on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

One user wrote: "Omg Lacey's mum is so embarrassing, how pathetic. Crying over a joke when she's been plain rude to Nathan and talking about him like he's not there. What an awful person. The mum and the sister are b***** weird. #MAFSUK"

Another added: "Why’s Lacey’s mom talking about Nathan like he’s not in the room??? She’s so rude #MAFSUK"

With a third stating: "Lacey 's mum hasn't got it going on Totally rude and quite ignorant. I would never dream of not feeding someone just because I eat meat and they don't and what's with the grilling, no wonder her daughter was single!! #mafsuk #MAFS"

Watch Nathan meet Lacey's mum and sister on MAFS UK here:

MAFS UK’s Nathan meets Lacey’s mum and sister

However Lacey hit back at fans commenting on her mum's behaviour, taking to Instagram to post a statement.

The bride wrote: "Hey everyone, wanted to clear a few things up, my mum did NOT know Nathan was vegetarian also she had no say in what we was eating, she just was told ur making fajitas!

"You need to remember it is edited for entertainment and to take it with a pinch of salt! My mum just had my best interest and because Nathan said wow to my twin she was making sure Nathan’s heart was with me!

"Also what wasn’t shown is me Nathan mum Paige all cuddling, please just remember you see 10 mins!! Also my mum is menopausal 😆😂"

Lacey spoke out about her mum. Picture: Instagram/@lacemartin_

In her post, Lacey was referencing the awkward moment her future husband mistook her sister for his bride when she walked down the aisle.

Luckily things between the husband and wife have continued to blossom, with Nathan bravely opening up about his ADHD diagnosis and how this can impact his behaviour.

Nathan and Lacey bonded in their first few weeks of marriage. Picture: Channel 4

During the latest commitment ceremony, the pair opened up about their feelings towards each other.

Nathan stated: "I’m really enjoying my time. I’m learning a lot about myself and a lot about Lacey, it’s going really well so I’d like it to continue."

While Lacey added: "We just keep getting stronger and stronger and you’re everything I’ve always wanted."

Viewers will have to continue watching to see how their relationship unfolds and find out whether they're still together today.