MAFS UK's Lacey and Nathan split after relationship 'fizzled' out

12 November 2024, 16:11

Nathan and Lacey from MAFS are said to have split
Nathan and Lacey from MAFS are said to have split. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Nathan and Lacey appear to have split...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Nathan Campbell, 24, and Lacey Martin, 27, 'secretly split' just weeks after the reunion was filmed.

While it is believed the pair say 'yes' at final vows and decide to give their relationship a go on the outside world, it seems like their partnership ended shortly after filming concluded.

Despite help from experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, this fan-favourite couple weren't able to make it and are now one of the many series nine pairings who have split.

A source told The Sun: "Nathan and Lacey really tried to make their relationship work in the real world but it just fizzled after a while."

Nathan and Lacey end up in tears at final vows
Nathan and Lacey end up in tears at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

The insider added: "The final vows were filmed in February and they were still going strong in April when the reunion was shot, but since then they have called in quits.

"They were both sad it didn't work out, but sadly it wasn't meant to be.

"It's also a big blow for fans who were really invested in their relationship.

"They were widely viewed as the strongest couple of the series so the news that they are no longer an item is such a shame."

Nathan and Lacey bonded in their first few weeks of marriage
Nathan and Lacey bonded in their first few weeks of marriage. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after it was revealed two couples will stay together during final vows, while two pairings will call it quits.

Whilst it hasn't been announced who these contestants will be, it is believed that Ross and Sacha are no longer together after the groom was spotted leaving flirty messages for another woman on social media.

The couple were said to have moved in together after filming ended, however their relationship soon came to an end leaving Sacha "devastated."

Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows
Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end
Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end. Picture: Channel 4

It's currently unknown if Luke and Amy and Polly and Adam are together as these brides and grooms have not revealed their current relationship statuses.

Fans will have to watch the final vows and reunion episodes in the coming days to see which pairings decide to remain together or break-up!

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Alex has hit out at Polly on social media

MAFS UK's Alex calls out Polly online and is branded a 'bully' by fans

The teaser for MAFS UK final vows has been revealed

MAFS UK final vows first look shows dramatic moment couples split

MAFS UK's Kristina was said to be 'heartbroken' after Kieran moved on

MAFS UK's Kristina left 'heartbroken' after Kieran moves on with new girlfriend

Lucinda Light has revealed all about her dating life

Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

Holly has defended her behaviour against Hannah

MAFS UK's Holly hits back at 'bully' claims after explosive argument with Hannah

Hannah and Ryan were rumoured to have been dating

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals where she stands with Ryan following relationship rumours

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Latest TV & Movies News

I'm A Celebrity is making some changes for 2024, including axing the iconic 'Walk the Plank' challenge

Why I'm A Celebrity has axed Walk the Plank challenge for 2024

I'm A Celebrity

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Boots and more
Alan Hasall, Tulisa, GK Barry and Danny Jones have landed in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 stars Tulisa, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall arrive in Australia

I'm A Celebrity

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka Garvey are back for another series of Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters season 2: Release date, episodes, plot, cast and trailer

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows

MAFS UK shock ending revealed as two couples split at final vows

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina broke up on the show

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina break silence following their shock split

The MAFS UK final vows release date has been revealed

When are the MAFS UK final vows? Release date revealed

Amy and Luke's marriage looks like it may be over

MAFS UK's Amy calls out production following her dramatic argument with husband Luke

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex have been seen kissing on a night out

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex pictured kissing despite explosive split

MAFS UK's Sacha has hit back at fans

MAFS UK's Sacha furiously calls out fans who brand her a 'bully' after viewer backlash

The MAFS UK reunion is set to be fiery

When is the MAFS UK reunion? Episode release date revealed