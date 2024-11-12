MAFS UK's Lacey and Nathan split after relationship 'fizzled' out

Nathan and Lacey from MAFS are said to have split. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight's Nathan and Lacey appear to have split...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK couple Nathan Campbell, 24, and Lacey Martin, 27, 'secretly split' just weeks after the reunion was filmed.

While it is believed the pair say 'yes' at final vows and decide to give their relationship a go on the outside world, it seems like their partnership ended shortly after filming concluded.

Despite help from experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, this fan-favourite couple weren't able to make it and are now one of the many series nine pairings who have split.

A source told The Sun: "Nathan and Lacey really tried to make their relationship work in the real world but it just fizzled after a while."

Nathan and Lacey end up in tears at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

The insider added: "The final vows were filmed in February and they were still going strong in April when the reunion was shot, but since then they have called in quits.

"They were both sad it didn't work out, but sadly it wasn't meant to be.

"It's also a big blow for fans who were really invested in their relationship.

"They were widely viewed as the strongest couple of the series so the news that they are no longer an item is such a shame."

Nathan and Lacey bonded in their first few weeks of marriage. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after it was revealed two couples will stay together during final vows, while two pairings will call it quits.

Whilst it hasn't been announced who these contestants will be, it is believed that Ross and Sacha are no longer together after the groom was spotted leaving flirty messages for another woman on social media.

The couple were said to have moved in together after filming ended, however their relationship soon came to an end leaving Sacha "devastated."

Sacha stormed off from Ross at final vows. Picture: Channel 4

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work.

"She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end. Picture: Channel 4

It's currently unknown if Luke and Amy and Polly and Adam are together as these brides and grooms have not revealed their current relationship statuses.

Fans will have to watch the final vows and reunion episodes in the coming days to see which pairings decide to remain together or break-up!