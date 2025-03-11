MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall looks unrecognisable in throwback photo before reality show

Some fans claimed they didn't recognise the Married At First Sight bride. Picture: Nine/Facebook

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia fans were shocked by bride Lauren Hall's transformation after an old photo resurfaced on social media.

The 37-year-old business owner sparked a mixed response from viewers during series 12 of the reality show when she branded her co-stars "losers" and "bogans".

Now she's divided the internet once again with an old photo that shows just how "different" the reality star looked before appearing on the hit series.

The vintage snap, reshared by a fan who found it on Facebook, saw the MAFS contestant sporting the same dark hair as today – but social media users were quick to point out how her face had changed in recent years.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for MAFS Australia 2025.

Viewers were shocked by Lauren's throwback snap. Picture: Facebook

Some viewers claimed they "didn't recognise" the entrepreneur at all, with one even questioning if her dimples were "fake" as a flurry of comments flooded the post.

"She doesn't even look like her former self," wrote one MAFS fan.

"Didn't recognise her," added a second.

A third fired Lauren's infamous 'bogan' insult straight back at her, joking: "A bit boganic don't you think?"

Despite a string of people highlighting how she had transformed, others insisted she was "still bl**dy gorgeous" and has simply just grown up over time.

"I don't see anything wrong with this? We all look younger when we were younger," explained one fan, while another said it was "not against the law" to tweak your appearance.

"Looks the same to me but a grown happy woman," said a fan in Lauren's defence.

While another commented: "She’s gorgeous either way who cares lol almost every woman on MAFS has had plastic surgery or filler."

The business owner has transformed over the years. Picture: Nine

Lauren has ruffled feathers since joining the cast of MAFS Australia, with her sharp tongue and barbed insults getting her into hot water.

She was originally paired up with Eliot Donovan, but their marriage was short-lived after he decided to leave their honeymoon just a few days in.

The 35-year-old groom insisted there was no connection between the two and explained her age and interests didn't meet his expectations.

The controversial bride made waves in the 2025 series of MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

He has since spoken out about his decision to leave his wife so early on, revealing the two came to a mutual agreement it wasn't working as their views didn't line up.

Speaking to Yahoo Australia on their MAFS podcast, he said: "I don't want this to be about like, ‘I'm better than you’ or anything like that. It was more just we didn’t click and it was very, very obvious early on.

"Not even anything about box ticking, just the chemistry was way off. It was very awkward, a lot of silence.

"You can’t have any banter, you can’t have a laugh about things. It's really tough.”

Lauren re-entered into the experiment with groom Clint Rice. Picture: Nine

But that's not the last viewers will see of Lauren – or Eliot for that matter, as both re-enter the experiment with a new partner at a later date.

In scenes yet to air in the UK, the brunette bride is matched with new groom Clint Rice, while her ex-husband gets paired with new bride Veronica Cloherty.