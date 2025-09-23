Are Leah and Leigh still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Leah and Leigh have wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS UK couple Leah and Leigh wed on the show, but are they still in a relationship?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK brides Leah and Leigh have just tied the knot on the show as they join their fellow couples in the experiment.

As one of the same sex couples this year, the pair are ready to showcase their romance to the world as they navigate their way through the experiment.

Along with the support of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are keen to know if these two have lasted.

So are Leah and Leigh still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Leigh and Leah said 'I do' on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Leah and Leigh still together?

It is currently unknown if Leigh and Leah are still in a relationship as they are unable to discuss their marital status until after the show has aired.

The pair do follow each other on Instagram so relations between them may be positive, however anything is possible in the world of MAFS UK!