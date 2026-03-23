MAFS Australia 2026 groom Luke moves on with a bride from a former series

MAFS groom Luke has reportedly moved on with another bride from the experiment. Picture: Instagram/Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight farmer Luke Fourniotis is rumoured to be dating another contestant from the show.

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MAFS Australia 2026 brought together Luke Fourniotis and his wife Mel Akbay for this year's experiment but for anyone who has been watching, it's clear these two were not a match made in heaven.

But luckily for farmer Luke, another Married At First Sight bride had her eye on him and they could be the perfect match.

After confirming she went on a date with Luke, former bride Jamie Marinos has admitted just how great the current contestant is and hinted at a possible future.

Rumours they were dating first began in February when the new series kicked off in Australia. Hitting the interview circuit for the new show, Jamie, who was coupled up with Dave Hand in the experiment in 2025, told Chatrr she had her eye on him.

MAFS 2025 bride Jamie Marinos has been vocal about how much she likes Luke. Picture: Jamie Marinos/Instagram

She said: "I can’t say if I’d go on a date with him, because I don’t actually know him yet or know him properly. But I definitely, you know, look forward to meeting him one day."

Following the first week of episodes, where we saw Luke marry Mel in one of the most awkward weddings this series, Jamie continued to compliment him.

Doing a recap of MAFS so far, she called him "handsome".

Now, fast-forward to March, and it's been reported Luke and Jamie were both pictured on a date together in Melbourne, where they both currently live.

MAFS 2026 paired up Mel and Luke for this year's show. Picture: Channel 9

Confirming the date, Jamie was asked in the comment section on her TikTok: "OK but what about your date with Luke?"

She responded: "He's the nicest man."

Luke has yet to respond to the dating rumours and Jamie has remained quiet since the beginning of the month.

In the UK, we are currently watching Luke's marriage to Mel unfold as they struggle to find any connection.

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