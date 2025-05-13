Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

From Jamie and Eliot's new romance, to Jacqui and Clint's engagement, a lot has happened with the cast of 'Married At First Sight' Australia 2025 - here's the latest.

MAFS Australia season 12 was explosive to say the least, and while the only successful couple to come from the experiment is Rhi and Jeff, that doesn't mean that romances haven't been blossoming among the cast members since filming wrapped.

Jacqui and Clint have since got engaged and are planning their wedding, Billy and Awhina have been surrounded by rumours that they are now dating, and even Jamie and Eliot appear to have entered into a relationship following Married At First Sight.

Aside from relationships, the drama amongst the cast has also been relentless - from Jacqui and Ryan applying for restraining orders against one another to Adrian's social media war against the likes of Dave and Billy.

With so much going on, here's a overview of where all the cast members of MAFS Australia 2025 are now.

Awhina and Billy have been at the centre of romance rumours following their time on MAFS. Picture: Awhina / Instagram

Where is Awhina now?

Some will argue that Awhina had one of the most emotional journeys on MAFS, but since leaving the experiment and saying goodbye to ex-husband Adrian, the single mother-of-one appears to be much happier and looking forward to the future.

During the MAFS reunion, we saw Awhina speak about the impact being back at home with her friends and family had on her, giving her the ability to see Adrian, their relationship and the experiment more clearly. Awhina has returned to her job as an age care worker in Perth since leaving MAFS, and has been spending quality time with her son, friends and family.

She's also admitted to re-entering the dating world, telling Abbie Chatfield during an appearance on the 'It's A Lot' Podcast that she even attended a singles night in order to get back in the game. Of course, this directly contradicts the rumours going around that she is actually now dating co-star Billy (who was originally married to Sierah). While the pair have been spending a lot of time together, they insist they are simply just friends.

Where is Adrian now?

Adrian clearly didn't leave the MAFS reunion with the closure he needed, as the groom continues to take shots at his ex-wife, Awhina, and co-stars via social media videos. He appears to have formed a close friendship with Eliot, who he has been filming TikToks with, many of them taking aim at Dave and Billy.

Adrian is still filming his baking social videos and running his brand, as well as attending many events off the back of his new-found fame from MAFS. He's also been hanging out with a number of co-stars from the show, including Carina, Teejay and Jeff.

Billy remains close friends with Dave and Jeff. Picture: Billy / Instagram

Where is Billy now?

Billy quickly became the voice of reason on MAFS season 12, calling out his wife Sierah for her conduct during the experiment and holding his fellow grooms accountable when they messed up - and boy, did they mess up!

Now, Billy has continued living his best life in Perth, hanging out with co-stars including best friend Dave and bride Awhina (who he is rumoured to now be dating!) While he's not giving up the day job, Billy has been taking part in some public appearances since MAFS, recently heading out on a tour of Australia where he could be making as much as $2,500 per appearance.

Where is Sierah now?

After her time on MAFS, Sierah appears to have completely distanced herself from the entire cast - not that she ended up making many friends anyway.

At the reunion, we saw Sierah enter the dinner party gunning for Awhina, who called her out for forming a close relationship with Adrian during the experiment. It came out at the reunion that Sierah had sent some very explicit texts to Adrian about Awhina, calling her every name under the sun. With that in mind, it's no wonder she's not hanging out with the rest of the cast.

Sierah does appear to have more to say about her time on the show, however, taking to Instagram to share a before picture (from her wedding) to one taken five weeks later when she was crying on the experts' couch. She wrote: "For me to look the way I did after just five weeks, something had to have happened. Women don't break themselves down like that. I was silenced in the media because the truth was a liability. The people who caused me harm have controlled the narrative for long enough. I will speak soon."

We can't wait to hear what she has to say, especially when Billy has been spilling all the tea on their marriage during various podcast interviews, including claiming that Sierah told him that "this is the Sierah show" shortly after their wedding.

Where is Ashleigh now?

Despite leaving the experiment early, after her husband Jake packed his bags and took off, Ashleigh appears to have formed close friendships with her fellow brides.

While she hasn't been doing many interviews or public appearances, Ashleigh has shared that she is grateful for her time on MAFS, sharing the following caption on Instagram: "Beyond grateful for the last 12 months with this spice girl gang 🌈✨."

Where is Jake now?

Since packing his bags and leaving the experiment, Jake has completely removed himself from MAFS life, refusing to attend the reunion or any other cast gatherings since his exit.

He has, however, done a number of interviews off the back of the show, attempting to clear his name after his harsh comments about the brides of the series landed him in hot water. Speaking to the Daily Mail back in February 2025, he said: "If you look at just what's on TV, it makes it look great. But a lot of things I said, a lot of things I brought up, just got completely cut from the footage."

"I know I shouldn't have said it, and I apologised immediately at the commitment ceremony," he said on the comments he made about the brides: "But they made it look like I took my time and didn't want to say sorry."

Where is Carina now?

Carina has stuck by her decision to leave Paul during final vows, however, it appears there is no bad blood between the pair as they have been pictured hanging out amongst other MAFS cast members.

Carina has been spending a lot of time with her co-stars, including best pal Rhi, as well as appearing to re-enter the dating game. She was recently spotted with Adrian Portelli, an Australian celebrity and billionaire, however, she has since confirmed she is still single.

She is, however, launching a new podcast off the back of her MAFS fame, called 'This is Chaos'.

Where is Paul now?

Following his dramatic time on MAFS, and a police investigation over his violent act during the show, Paul appears to have shrugged off his bad press and is looking to the future.

Writing on Instagram following the reunion finale, Paul wrote: "But on more serious note, being on Married at First Sight has honestly been one of the wildest, most emotional rides of my life. There were some amazing moments where I felt really connected and hopeful, and others that were tough where I struggled, made mistakes, and had to face some hard truths about myself.

"But that’s the thing about this kind of experience, it pushes you, teaches you, and helps you grow. I’ve definitely had my ups and downs, and I’m not perfect, but I’ve learned a lot along the way. I’ve owned my mistakes and come out of this stronger, more self-aware, and ready for whatever’s next."

Where is Ryan now?

MAFS may have ended, but the drama between Ryan and ex-wife Jacqui continues to make headlines, with both the groom and bride filing separate restraining orders against each other since filming wrapped.

Jacqui was the first to make a legal move, to which he responded with his own AVO (apprehended domestic violence order) after alleging that she had "harassed him through direct messages".

The bride responded to the legal move by alleging that Ryan's application was "founded on false statements and is in retaliation to my win in court". It's far from over, however, a the matter will go to court on June 24, where both Jacqui and Ryan are required to attend.

Aside from battling Jacqui, Ryan has returned to his life and is said to now be in a relationship with a DJ called Jennie.

Where is Lauren now?

After offending nearly every cast member before her exit from MAFS, calling them "bogans" and "wild animals", Lauren has returned to her normal life, appearing to be focusing on her business.

She's completely distanced herself from everything MAFS - from the cast members to any social media posts about the experiment. We do know, however, that Lauren has approved of Jacqui and Clint's relationship, with the newly engaged couple claiming that she was really happy for them.

Jamie and Eliot have grown close following MAFS. Picture: Eliot Donovan / Instagram

Where are Jamie and Eliot now?

Jamie and Dave's relationship came to a crashing halt after final vows, much to the sadness of fans who were routing for the pair to go all the way. Not only are they no longer together, but it appears they're not even on talking terms these days, with the bride claiming that her ex-husband "doesn't deserve access to her" following their split.

While her romance with Dave didn't work out, it appears Jamie has found love elsewhere with groom Eliot, who was originally married to Lauren and then Veronica. Rumours Jamie and Eliot were together started earlier this year when they were pictured out and about together, looking very familiar with one another.

It has now been reported that this romance between Eliot and Jamie is no fling, and is getting serious. A MAFS contestant told Woman's Day: "This isn’t just a fling. They’re very much in it for real. Jamie was supposed to stay in separate accommodation on the Gold Coast this week, but she cancelled her plans to spend the week with Eliot instead.

They added: "They’ve gone from mates to full couple mode, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but it feels natural for them.”

Where is Dave now?

As Jamie moves on with Eliot, Dave is laying a little lower following his time on MAFS. His friendship with Billy is still going strong, with the pair even setting up a joint Instagram and TikTok account after their bromance proved very popular with viewers.

Dave's also been hanging out with other MAFS mates, including Rhi and Jeff, and spending time with his beloved dog, Willow.

Where is Veronica now?

Veronica was definitely not the favourite when she left MAFS, whether it was her attitude towards Eliot that got viewer's backs up, or her flirting with Dave during couple-swap week. And with her appearance at the reunion being basically ignored in the final edit, it didn't give her much of a chance to turn things around.

While Veronica has returned to normal life, she's not done spilling the tea on MAFS and her relationship with Eliot. The bride told Glamour Magazine: “He [Eliot] would do things like praise me for keeping the apartment clean and for being super low-maintenance, but never asked me a personal question about my career, about my aspirations, about what’s important to me."

She added: "If you’re not with a supportive partner who values equality, values emotional support, values your freedom and and vice versa, your life will just be more difficult than it needs to be.”

It's not just Eliot that Veronica is done with following the end of MAFS, it's the entire cast. Answering a question on social media from a fan who asked why she didn't hang out with any of the other brides or grooms, she replied: "Drama disappears when you hang out with smarter and more thoughtful people."

Where are Rhi and Jeff now?

You'll be happy to know that the only successful couple from MAFS season 12, Rhi and Jeff, are still going strong following their epic romance on the hit show.

The pair have been open about their plans to settle down in the future (marriage, kids, etc) but for the time being they are happy spending time with one another, travelling and making memories.

Where is Katie now?

Katie left MAFS a national treasure after she stood up to her gaslighting husband, Tim, at their final commitment ceremony. She returned for the finale in good spirits, and has been sharing her self-care journey on Instagram as she heals from past traumas.

At the time of her departure from the show, Katie took to Instagram to share some of her reflections: "I left MAFS at the first commitment ceremony… and I’ve never been more sure of who I am. Sometimes life throws challenges at you that test your strength, your worth, and your boundaries. But here’s what I know: the faster you get back up, the harder it is to fall next time. Every time I’ve been knocked down, I’ve chosen to stand taller, stronger, and more in love with myself than before."

Where is Tim now?

Where is Tim? That's really the question everyone wants answered after the groom appeared to fall off the face of the earth following his short-lived time on MAFS.

According to reports, Tim deleted all his social media accounts and refused to take part in any MAFS promo after his relationship with Katie played out on TV.

Where is Morena now?

Since leaving MAFS, Morena has made it her mission to spill as much tea about the behind-the-scenes production of the hit reality show, even claiming that she was "held against her will" during filming.

"They were holding me against my will. I told them, 'I'm going to call the police - give me my phone,' Morena told the Daily Mail in an explosive interview: "They put their hands up and acted innocent, saying, "No, no, no, we haven't touched you."'

Speaking on her exit from the show, she said: "I slammed the door so hard the whole set trembled. Tony was stunned. The entire cast was in shock."

Where is Tony now?

Tony, who married Morena on season 12 of MAFS, has had a difficult time since leaving the show, suffering a heart attack earlier this year which resulted in the groom having to undergo emergency heart surgery.

While in hospital, Tony was supported by fellow groom Ryan, who shared a picture from his hospital bed during his recovery. It appears he's recovered well, however, recently joining the likes of Carina and Adrian at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

Where are Jacqui and Clint now?

Jacqui and Clint are now engaged! After meeting on MAFS (while married to different people) the pair connected following final vows - although the time their relationship turned romantic has been disputed by her ex Ryan.

The pair confirmed their romance at the MAFS reunion - much to the shock of their co-stars - with Clint popping the question during a viewing party for the final episode, in front of a crowd in a nightclub.

Jacqui and Clint are now living together in Tasmania with their dogs, and are planning their upcoming nuptials.