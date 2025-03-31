MAFS Australia 2025: Everything that happened at Final Vows

By Alice Dear

Here's everything that happened at the Married At First Sight Australia Final Vows, including who decided to commit and which couples split for good.

MAFS Australia 2025 saw the likes of Awhina and Adrian, Rhi and Jeff, Carina and Paul, Jamie and Dave and Jacqui and Ryan going into the last challenge of the experiment - Final Vows.

While Beth and Teejay decided participating in Married At First Sight's big finale was pointless, the other couples got dressed into their finest outfits to deliver the ultimate decision - do we stay together or split?

While Rhi and Jeff left no one surprised with their decision to commit to one another after MAFS ended, couples like Awhina and Adrian, Carina and Paul and Jacqui and Ryan left viewers baffled by the scenes that unfolded.

We also got the confirmation of a NEW Married At First Sight couple - Jacqui and Clint! Which was not too much of a surprise, with the pair confirming their romance weeks ago.

Here's everything that happened at MAFS Australia 2025's Final Vows, including which couples split and which decided to commit:

Carina and Paul's Final Vows

At Carina and Paul's Final Vows, the groom was left heartbroken when his bride decided to end their relationship, after he decided to meet with his "other match" during the Final Test challenge.

In his vows, Paul told Carina: "There's not﻿ a doubt in my mind that you are the one for me, and I never want to risk letting you go again."

She called the vows "sweet", but was not deterred from her main goal; to end the marriage there and then.

Carina told Paul in her vows: "You made a decision that would deeply impact our relationship – you chose to go on a date with another woman...As a Christian, I've been taught to forgive. I can't ignore the good times in this experiment where you made me feel special and cared for and loved."

She went on: "A few weeks ago, this decision would've been easy for me. There would be no question I'd want to stay with you, but you threw it all away in a selfish act. Paul, I was yours. You had me and you ruined it, and now you're going to have to live with that for the rest of your life."

After walking away from Paul and their relationship, the groom told the cameras through tears: "I thought she'd try a little harder to move past it."

He added: "A part of me is still hoping that she's going to regret that decision﻿ and she'll reach out and she'll decide to continue. If she does I'll be here with open arms."

Rhi and Jeff's Final Vows

No surprise here, Rhi and Jeff's Final Vows were nothing but a declaration of love for one another, with the couple walking off into the sunset.

While Jeff told her: "I can confidently say, Rhi, I am falling in love with you. Rhi, you're it for me. I choose you and I hope this is forever," Rhi responded with: "You are worth every day, every week, every month it takes to discover our happily ever after. You tick every single box.﻿"

They celebrated their commitment with one another by declaring: "We made it!"

Jacqui and Ryan's Final Vows

Jacqui and Ryan's Final Vows were just as you'd expect them to be; explosive and history-making. The bride went into the ceremony with, what she called, "some iconic lines" to roast her husband, and she did not fail to deliver.

Ryan read out his Final Vows first, telling Jacqui: "Jacqui, we were wild, wonderful and weird as hell," before adding: "But a healthy relationship is not a performance review."

He ended the speech with his decision that he does not want to continue their romance in the outside world.

It was then Jacqui's chance to have her say, with the bride starting off with the hard-hitting line: "If this experiment taught me anything, it's that you shouldn't try and fix your husband. ﻿He needs to do the work on his own. I am not a rehabilitation centre..."

She added: "Today I choose peace and to walk away from this relationship. Ryan, in a world of red flags, you are the red carpet."

As Jacqui walked away, Ryan said: "Goodbye and thanks for all the criticism. You really haven't grown, not one bit. Be gone with you, you horrible woman."

Jacqui told the cameras following the Final Vows: "I am hopeful that I will﻿ find my person, I just don't know when it's going to be. I have a feeling that it's gonna happen sooner than I think though."

As Ryan shared his despair for the next man to be with Jacqui, we see a quick shot of Lauren's ex-husband Clint, who is now in a relationship with Jacqui!

Jamie and Dave's Final Vows

Jamie and Dave's Final Vows, despite their recent difficulties, ended with the couple deciding to commit to one another, carrying their relationship into the outside world.

Dave, who previously shared some concerns over his feelings for Jamie, told his wife: "﻿I came here looking for something that could last, something worth holding on and with you, I believe that's possible."

He added: "So today, I choose us.﻿ Let's give this a real shot."

Jamie reflected on the hard times in their romance during her Final Vows, telling her husband: "﻿I questioned our relationship, you as a person and even myself. It made me question if I'd really fallen in love with you or just the idea of you."

She added: "I deserved to be loved, Dave, and I just don't know whether I'm willing to wait to see if you can get there too."

Don't worry, though, Jamie went on to say: "But I also know I'm not ready to walk away from this or from you, and my heart tells me I'm not ready to let go of you and everything we've built together."

Beth and Teejay's Final Vows

Beth and Teejay's relationship was clearly over following the Final Task challenge and the following dinner party, so much so that the pair decided that Final Vows would be pointless.

During a conversation in the apartments, Beth told her husband she does not want to get dressed into a white gown to "pour her heart out again to someone she knows isn't into her".

"﻿I deserve to be with someone who wants me and is sure about me," she said before they parted ways for good.

Awhina and Adrian's Final Vows

Awhina and Adrian's Final Vows made history as the couple, despite both deciding to end the relationship in their speeches, walked away hand-in-hand.

During their Final Vows, both Adrian and Awhina decided it would be best for them to end their marriage, deciding to not commit to one another.

Adrian said: "Looking back, I can admit I could've been a better partner to you...You are an amazing mother and I understand how important it is for you to get back to Perth to be with your son. And that's the problem."

With the distance too much for the pair to deal with, they decide to split. That is until Awhina and Adrian began to flirt, with the bride telling him: "Do you want to spend time with me tonight? Do you want to still talk to me?"

After clearly NOT splitting, Adrian told the cameras: "We're just going to go back home﻿ and see where we stand and how we go, Awhina's a lucky woman."