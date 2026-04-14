Which MAFS Australia 2026 cast members are in new relationships?

14 April 2026, 11:47

Which MAFS Australia couples have moved on?
Which MAFS Australia couples have moved on? Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

These are the MAFS Australia series 13 brides and grooms who have already moved on with a brand new partner since leaving the experiment.

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Married At First Sight Australia's 2026 cast members have all experienced rollercoaster rides this year, with incredible highs and car-crash lows captured during the experiment.

One couple got their happy ending with a romantic proposal at Final Vows, but most relationships finished in disaster thanks to a combination of bad connections, blazing rows and fizzling sparks.

Since the show wrapped Down Under, a string of brides and grooms have found love elsewhere and have even hard-launched their fresh romances on social media, despite still being married on-screen.

So which Married At First Sight Australia stars from series 13 have moved on with someone new? Beware, huge spoilers ahead.

Alissa Fay﻿

After a disastrous Final Vows in which her husband David Momoh, 31, stormed off before she even had the chance to read her speech, Alissa Fay, 33, decided it was time to find a new man.

The former MAFS bride has since moved on with Australian Ninja Warrior star Nathan Ryles, and looks more loved-up than ever.

Opening up about her relationship to MAFS: After The Dinner Party, ﻿she told the team: "I am so in love. ﻿Never felt like this before in any previous relationship.

"I thought﻿ I knew what love was and that feeling, but this is a connection I can't even describe and I feel so lucky to have this man by my side."

As for her ex-hubby, David admitted that he's also decided to start dating again but didn't give away as much as Alissa, revealing: "Life is great, that's all I'm going to say."

Brook Crompton﻿

Runaway bride Brook Crompton left the experiment with no explanation half-way through, deserting her jaded husband Chris Nield, 31, who was absolutely gutted by their break-up.

The brunette model, 28, decided he wasn't the right man for her, instead realising that her ex-boyfriend Harry still had her heart.

Since leaving the experiment, ﻿the MAFS bride gobsmacked fans by sharing how her life has changed since the show.

Brook is now pregnant with her partner Harry's child.
Brook is now pregnant with her partner Harry's child. Picture: Instagram/@brookcrompton_

Not only did she reveal that she and her ex got engaged during a romantic trip to Aspen, but the reality star is also now pregnant with the couple's first child.

Talk about a bombshell twist.

Gia Fleur

Despite seeming head over heels in love with partner Scott McCristal, 33, during the show, Gia Fluer has since revealed she's in a brand new relationship.

She's dating a reality star called Alan Wallace and "hard-launched" her new love on social media with a string of raunchy kissing clips and gushy captions.

The former Playboy bunny has already described her new man as the 'love of her life' and has plenty of pictures of him spending time with her young daughter.

"Hard launch. Most def not a PR relationship," she typed across one album, while another said: "No revenge. I got the love story of my dreams."

Julia Vogl

Grayson McIvor, 34, didn't set wife Julia Vogl's world on fire during the show, but she has since found someone who understands her perfectly – and has a sizzling spark with them, too.

The confidence consultant, 35, launched her new relationship on TikTok, telling fans she had met a woman whom she felt truly connected with – a feeling that she was lacking with her TV husband.

"When you meet someone who is fluent in word salad,"﻿ she joked, as she cuddled up to new girlfriend Sasha in the sweet clip.

She also recently revealed how the pair met, explaining: "Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman – and apparently I'm not a good singer.

"But I realised I didn't really want her to be my singing teacher, and we've been seeing each other since then."

Scott McCristal

Gia Fleur seems smitten with her new man, but her MAFS ex Scott McCristal isn't pining over his former TV wife.

He too has moved on with a new partner, although he's a lot more coy about who the mystery woman is due to the fact it's still 'quite fresh'.

The businessman revealed: "There is someone in the picture, but I can't really confirm anything because it's early days.

"I know what I deserve and what I don't deserve. I know someone's out there that will meet my needs and actually accept me for who I am."

He also told Star 104.5's Gina & Matty: "I'm sort of seeing someone. Someone I already knew before. We were friends and it's turned into something."

Stephanie Marshall

Real estate agent Stephanie Marshall ditched her husband Tyson Gordon, 30, when she realised his outdated opinions were never going to align with hers.

She has since moved on with a brand new man, who appears to be quite different from the ex-military spouse she was married to on MAFS.

The former bride, 32, is now dating a guy called Aaron, who she has been with since October 2025 after meeting through work.

Stephanie told the Daily Mail: "I sold him a house when I was in the experiment and then, after I left, we did the pre-settlement inspection and met there and have been dating ever since."

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