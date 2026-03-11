MAFS Australia 2026 couple 'deleted' from show despite filming wedding and honeymoon

11 March 2026, 13:05

Ankita and Micah were axed from MAFS season 13.
Ankita and Micah were axed from MAFS season 13. Picture: Instagram/@ankita_karungalekar

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS producers scrapped all footage of the 2026 couple and told cast members to forget they ever existed, according to axed bride Ankita.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia fans were left gobsmacked when they discovered that one 2026 couple had been 'deleted' from the entire series, despite already filming their wedding and honeymoon.

Like the rest of this year's cast, bride Ankita Karungalekar and groom Micah Lomu tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in front of family and friends then jetted off on a romantic break to work on their connection.

But after three happy days honeymooning together all footage of their love story was abruptly scrapped by producers and a decision was made to axe them both from the experiment.

Viewers will never meet the unknown husband and wife after they were completely erased from season 13, but now that episodes have stared airing Ankita has spoken out about her experience, lifting the lid on exactly what happened.

The MAFS couple's wedding footage was deleted.
The MAFS couple's wedding footage was deleted. Picture: Instagram/@ankita_karungalekar

Posting a video on Instagram, showing images and clips of her unseen wedding and honeymoon, she wrote: "In your 20s, you'll marry a stranger on a TV show and not even get aired but it's important to take that opportunity cause at least your parents will never force an arranged marriage ever again."

She and her TV husband recently broke their silence on their unexpected exit from MAFS Australia, branding telly execs "ruthless" for editing them out of the show with little explanation.

It has since been reported that producers made the call after rumours began circulating on TikTok that Micah had been violent towards an ex-partner.

He denied the claims and his bride Ankita said she only received messages on social media labelling him as "manipulative" but there were "no receipts of sexual assault or domestic violence".

When Micah discovered why he had been removed from MAFS he said he was overcome with emotion, explaining: "I was shook. I cried for hours."

He continued: "It was hard to ever think of myself like that, to be painted that way, when it goes against everything I am and everything my culture stands for. It was devastating. I come from a very female-dominant Polynesian family. To be accused of that was deeply disrespectful."

Ankita stood by Micah, insisting she didn't believe the allegations were true, adding: "We were floored that Channel Nine made such a huge decision based on TikTok videos without receipts."

Speaking of the social media speculation, Micah told Daily Mail Australia: "It was an allegation that had no proof. They [Channel Nine] told me it was in my best interest to be dismissed from the show for my mental health.

"But by doing that, they practically gave validation that I’d done something wrong. There was no visual proof, no history of wrongdoing, nothing. I was painted as someone to be scared of. It felt like I was made a scapegoat.

"I went through a whole heap of vetting, and I came back with all green ticks."

Ankita added: "It was so easy for them to cast me and be so nice to me, but when the time came to drop us they were ruthless. Just like that the producer vanished, just like that the people vanished, no-one was responding."

She admitted to feeling totally blindsided, adding: "We were shocked when Channel Nine said we couldn’t handle the backlash. That’s not their decision to make.

"We went through all the psychological checks, hundreds of pages of paperwork, background vetting – and passed everything. Suddenly, they decided we weren’t strong enough."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Married At First Sight Australia introduced Brook and Chris together

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

MAFS couple Bec and Danny got off to a rocky start.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Mel and Luke got off to a disastrous start.

MAFS Australia bride Mel reveals wedding day disaster that wasn't shown on TV

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed
MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13.

MAFS Australia fans react to first weddings and beg one groom to 'run' from 'red flag' bride
MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up confirmed for 2026

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

Love Island All Stars's Samie and Lucinda have continued their fall out away rom the villa

Love Island All Stars winner Samie "upset about the whole thing" as Lucinda feud intensifies

Love Island

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',

Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"
Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

MAFS Australia is hoping to heal bride Alissa's heart after a recent break up

MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay - age, job, ex-boyfriend and social media career revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status

MAFS Australia's David Momah - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

MAFS Australia Rachel and Steven are looking for a partner after more than a decade single

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK? Start date confirmed