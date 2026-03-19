All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026

MAFS Australia 2026 has brought us a fresh bunch of couples to watch. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Are Bec and Danny still together now? Have Mel and Luke split? Here's all the Married At First Sight Australia couples and their relationship status now.

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MAFS Australia 2026 has officially introduced us to all the couples taking on the experiment this year from the controversial Gia and Scott to the loved-up Alissa and David.

However, the popular E4 TV show is already weeks ahead in Australia meaning we can find out most of this year's brides and grooms relationship status and exactly how they faired on the show.

With one of Married At first Sight Australia's loudest casts, many viewers are already keen to find out exactly what happens between this year's pairings and whether they survive the reality TV show and leave as a couple.

So here's all the couples who are still together from MAFS Australia 2026. Be warned, there are lots of spoilers ahead.

MAFS couple Bec and Danny haven't had an easy time in the experiment. Picture: Channel 9

Which MAFS Australia 2026 couples are still together?

Bec and Danny - Still together

Despite an emotional wedding, a rocky honeymoon and a lack of sexual chemistry, Bec and Danny are still fighting their way through the experiment.

With just weeks to go before Final Vows in Australia, it's not yet known whether these two are able to commit to their relationship away from the TV show. We do know she's declared her love for him and that he has "really strong feelings" for her too.

Mel and Luke have struggled to connect from the moment they met one another on their MAFS wedding day. Picture: Channel 9

Mel and Luke - Split

No one is really surprised are they? Mel and Luke struggled to connect and communicate from the moment they met and it took until week three of MAFS for them to both agree to walk away.

MAFS brought together Brook and Chris. Picture: Channel 9

Brook and Chris - Split

Despite Chris being such a critic of Married At First Sight Australia, his views changed as soon as he set eyes on his bride.

However, despite them giving each other a good chance, Brook upped and left the experiment one week.

Since then, it has become clear she wasn't over an ex-boyfriend who she has since reconciled with. Chris and Brook have cut all contact.

MAFS couple Alissa and David have become one of 2026's strongest couples. Picture: Channel 9

David and Alissa - Still together

Their wedding day didn't give viewers much hope after she forced him to get down on one knee and propose but things have been going great for them ever since.

They've constantly had one another's back during all the drama and have stood strong as a duo.

With Final Vows just around the corner, it will be interesting to see where David and Alissa go next.

Married At First Sight brought together Gia and Scott in 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Gia and Scott - Split

Breaking all the rules that come with MAFS, Gia has confirmed her and Scott have split despite them still being together on the show.

Currently looking like the perfect match, the mum-of-one confessed in an interview she is dating another Australian reality TV star whom she is 'so in love with'.

Why Gia and Scott split comes down to trust issues when she finds sexy images of an ex-girlfriend on his phone still. After airing her issues with him, Scott refuses to delete the pictures, leaving Gia no choice but to leave.

Julia and Grayson got off to a great start on MAFS 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Julia and Grayson - Split

Grayson was hopeful he could have a successful marriage just like his friend and former MAFS contestant but sadly, it wasn't the fairytale ending for these two.

Julia and Grayson had an instant connection on their wedding day but unfortunately things got too difficult and they left the experiment pretty early on. They cited communication and lack of sexual spark as their reasons for splitting in week three.

Rachel and Steven were the oldest couple on MAFS 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Rebecca and Steve - Split

Their wedding day was truly positive but sadly Steve and Rebecca were the first to leave MAFS Australia.

Intimacy week revealed huge differences between the two of them and they were unable to meet in the middle causing an early break up.

MAFS couple Stella and Filip have formed a strong connection. Picture: Channel 9

Stella and Filip - Still together

It's still looking good for Filip and Stella who are still in the experiment. There are also hints they've stayed together away from the TV show as fans have spotted them on social media.

Rachel and Steven ended their dry dating spell by going on MAFS. Picture: Channel 9

Rachel and Steven - Still together

They're certainly overcoming a lot of hurdles together after both being away from the dating scene for more than a decade. However, some recent pictures of them hand-in-hand in Sydney has confirmed their relationship is as strong as ever.

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