What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

When are new episodes of MAFS Australia on TV and what time does it start? Here's the listings information you need for the brand new series.

Married At First Sight Australia fans are happy to hear a whole new cast of brides and grooms are back on our TV screen ready to cuddle, talk, argue and potentiality scream their way to true love.

Back for 2026, which has promised to be the most craziest season yet, we have contestants including a groom wanting to get rid of his playboy image, a fitness influencer fresh from a long-term relationship and a pair who haven't been in a couple for 13 years.

So with plenty to look forward to over the coming weeks, here's everything you need to know about the MAFS Australia viewing schedule so you don't miss a moment of newlywed bliss/madness.

From what nights MAFS is on to what times, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes.

The Married At First Sight experts have their work cut out for them in this season. Picture: Channel 9

What nights are new episodes of Married At First Sight Australia on?

After the debut episode on Monday 9th March, MAFS will air nightly on E4.

From the 9th-12th March, (Monday-Thursday) there will be a new episode each night to delve into as we get to know our new couples for the 2026 series.

Going forward from this date, the airing schedule hasn't been fully confirmed but it is likely it will continue running from Monday-Thursday evenings throughout the series.

What time is Married At First Sight Australia on and what's the duration?

Every night, you can tune into the MAFS Australia drama from 7:30pm. You can also catch up on the drama anytime on their Channel 4 streaming service.

The first episode of the series on March 9th will have a run time of just over two hours but going forward, the show will typically last for one hour and thirty minutes.

