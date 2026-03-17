MAFS Australia 2026 groom reveals he's closely related to David Beckham

17 March 2026, 17:28

A MAFS groom has revealed his connection to the footballer.
A MAFS groom has revealed his connection to the footballer. Picture: Channel Nine/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

One MAFS groom spilled the A-list secret to producers before appearing on the show – but who is related to David Beckham and how?

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One Married At First Sight Australia groom shocked fans this week by revealing he was directly related to ex-England footballer Sir David Beckham.

The 2026 contestant opened up about his link to the famous sportsman during a recent interview, putting all speculation about the family connection to bed when he insisted it was "a fact".

Explaining that although he has lived Down Under most of his life, he was in fact born just eight apart from Becks in Essex close to where the British star grew up.

Which means he shares relatives with David, 50, and by marriage Victoria Beckham, along with their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The mystery groom was born in Essex, just eight days apart from Becks.
The mystery groom was born in Essex, just eight days apart from Becks. Picture: Getty

Steve Powell, 50, confirmed to Channel Nine: "I am related to David Beckham. That is a fact."

As for how the pair's family trees are intertwined, the creative director, who married mum-of-one Rebecca in a romantic ceremony this series, laid out the important details for telly execs.

He explained: "He’s my second cousin. My grandmother was a Beckham.

"We share the same great, great grandfather.

"I was born in Essex, London."

Steve claimed they shared a great, great grandfather.
Steve claimed they shared a great, great grandfather. Picture: Channel Nine

Steve and Becks not only share DNA, but there's also another sentimental family link between the MAFS groom and the global superstar.

The season 13 contestant added: "David and I were born only eight days apart, and we both have the same middle name, after our fathers."

Opening up further about his "cool" connection to iconic footballer, he confessed that he and Becks had even met before, back when they were young men.

Steve revealed to the Daily Mail: "It’s quite a famous connection, I guess. It’s a very cool one to have.

"When I was about 16, I was back in London and met him in the same room, but that was when he was already playing soccer and travelling a lot. He wasn’t really around like a regular kid."

Could Steve and Rebecca's MAFS marriage be as successful as David and Victoria's?
Could Steve and Rebecca's MAFS marriage be as successful as David and Victoria's? Picture: Channel Nine

While dad-of-four David went on to break records in sport and earn millions off the back of sponsorship deals and business moves, Steve made a living in the creative industry and eventually signed up for the marriage experiment in Australia.

In the same interview, he joked that Becks "got the looks and the money" out of all the cousins in their family.

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