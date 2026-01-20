MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026. Picture: Channel 9

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's brand new batch of brides and grooms have been announced – meet the 2026 cast entering the experiment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia is back with a brand new series kicking off in just a matter of weeks.

Vows have been written, rings have been polished and now all that's left is to meet the next batch of brides and grooms who have put their love lives in the hands of the experts.

So who is entering the experiment Down Under for the 13th explosive season of the dating experiment?

From spiritual dreamers and razor-sharp business owners to hunky tradies and down-to-earth farmers, meet the 18 singletons searching for 'the one' in this year's MAFS Australia.

Bec

Bec was previously engaged but called it off four months before her wedding. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 35

From: South Australia

Occupation: Account Manager

MAFS bride Bec describes herself as loud and outspoken, but also loving and affectionate. She was voted Adelaide's most eligible bachelorette twice but hasn't found long-lasting romance yet, despite previously being engaged.

After calling off her wedding four months before the big day, she's undergone a transformation and is now ready to find 'the one'. Her type? A tall, tattooed, bearded man who is affectionate and funny.

Luke

Luke is a farmer from Victoria, southeast Australia. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 30

From: Victoria

Occupation: Farmer

Luke works as farmer and took over his family's cattle property after his dad passed away. He's struggled with relationships since the tragedy and admits he now finds it tricky to commit.

Despite this, he has a positive outlook on life and is always willing to try something new. As for his bride, he's hoping for an equally optimistic girl who is bubbly and full of energy.

Alissa

Alissa wears her heart on her sleeve. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 33

From: South Australia

Occupation: Nurse / Social Media Manager

Alissa describes herself as confident and loyal, cheerleading the people she cares about. The blunt bride's relationship of six years ended last year and she has been on an emotional journey ever since.

She doesn't believe there's a 'perfect' man for her, but wants to start a family in the future and tends to go for tall, dark, handsome men who are good at communicating.

Steven

Steven is a self-described goofball. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 34

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Marine Technician

Fun-loving Steven says he likes an adventure and isn't afraid of being goofy. Once a budding rock star in a heavy metal band, he now fixes boats for a living and is looking to settle down for good.

He struggles with dating and finds the women he meets have a never-ending checklist he can't live up to. All he wants is an ambitious woman who will laugh at his jokes.

Stella

Stella said some people perceive her as harsh or blunt. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 32

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Beauty Technician

Lithuanian-born Stella moved to Australia nine years ago and has found it challenging to adapt to a new life.

She says sometimes people find her blunt, but really she's sensitive, emotional and is hoping to build a traditional relationship with a man who takes the lead.

Grayson

Grayson calls his parents his best friends. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 34

From: Queensland

Occupation: Company Director

Grayson is a self-confessed deep thinker who has dealt with some difficulties over the years. He once had dreams of becoming an AFL player but a serious injury got in the way and he fell into a party lifestyle.

Now he's turned his life around and is looking for a confident, warm and adventurous woman who values family as he describes his own parents as his best friends and greatest supporters.

Rachel

Rachel has a big personality and loves to joke around. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 35

From: Victoria

Occupation: Team Leader

Rachel admits she's had plenty of "situationships" but hasn't been in a serious relationship for 14 years.

She's bubbly and fun with a maternal energy and loves to laugh and joke, but always stands up for what's right. She's after a protective man who is good at communicating and willing to put the hard work in to marriage.

David

David has never had a girlfriend longer than a year. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 31

From: Queensland

Occupation: E Commerce Product Manager

Hustler David is a self-confessed workaholic. The Nigerian-born groom grew up in a religious household in which community and faith were really important.

He has continued to work hard into adult life and is now after a respectful woman whose principles align with his core values.

Gia

Gia is after a good man who treats her like a princess. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 35

From: Victoria

Occupation: Disability Support Worker

Confident bride Gia admits she gets constantly judged for her appearance but is so much more than her blonde hair, tattoos and extravagant wardrobe.

She was previously married and has a child but hasn't dated seriously since her divorce and only seems to attract the wrong men. Now, she wants a good guy who has empathy and makes her feel seen.

Danny

Danny describes himself as a soft, cuddly teddy bear. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 34

From: Victoria

Occupation: Real Estate and Businessman

Danny grew up in the UK and came to Australia in his 20s. He works in real estate and finance although has an alternative side and is covered in tattoos.

He used to be a player and has lost some great relationships because of his bad boy ways, but has finally decided to settle down. He's now looking for his 'ride or die' who is strong-willed and has a good sense of humour.

Julia

Julia is open to dating men and women. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 35

From: Victoria

Occupation: Confidence and Charisma Consultant

Spiritual Julia calls herself a creative and always stands out from the crowd.

She's open to dating men and women as long as she has that spark – it's more about energy for this dreamer. Her ideal partner? Someone who is physically attractive, emotionally mature and is on a journey to better themselves.

Filip

Filip is looking for a more traditional relationship. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 37

From: Victoria

Occupation: Carpenter

Filip is a creature of habit, following strict regimes of early wake-ups, gym routines and cold showers every morning.

He was born in Croatia but came to Australia when he was just two years old, and remains close to his parents. The groom admits he can be picky and stubborn but is hoping the experiment can find him the right woman.

Rebecca

Divorced bride Rebecca wants a man who is her equal. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 51

From: Victoria

Occupation: Leasing Manager

No-nonsense Rebecca is sure to make a splash. The mum-of-one has a 19-year-old son but has recently become an empty-nester so is looking for someone to fill the void.

The divorcee didn't think she'd be single at 51 but now she's after a silver fox who oozes confidence and likes the finer things in life.

Scott

Scott admits he likes to live life in the fast lane. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 33

From: Queensland

Occupation: Business Owner

Adrenaline junkie Scott is determined to build a luxurious lifestyle for himself. He loves fast cars and adventurous hobbies and is willing to put in the work to achieve his dreams.

As for romance, he wants a woman who will support him on his journey to success. He's a big softie at heart and is hoping the experts can find him someone special.

Mel

Mel admits she can be picky when it comes to men. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 28

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Communications Specialist

Mel has been single for six years and just wants to settle down. She struggles with men her age being too young to start a family and feels like she's being left behind.

The businesswoman says she's picky and wants that fairytale ending, ultimately admitting she's after the perfect wedding, the perfect husband and the perfect life.

Steve

Groom Steve is divorced and has four daughters. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 50

From: Victoria

Occupation: Creative Director

Steve has a passion for socialising and flips pubs and hospitality venues for a living. He loves nice meals, great drinks and fun atmospheres.

But life isn't all about partying for this silver fox. The previously married groom has four daughters and now wants a companion he can grow old with.

Brook

Brook describes herself as fiercely loyal. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 27

From: Queensland

Occupation: Model

Model Brook isn't short of admirers and is open to giving her new groom a makeover if he needs it.

She describes herself as fiercely loyal, honest, thick-skinned and confident but has been cheated on multiple times. Now she wants a loyal man who can make her laugh and heal her heart.

Chris

Chris admits he doesn't have any platonic female friends. Picture: Channel 9

Age: 31

From: Victoria

Occupation: Construction Supervisor

Ex-tradie Chris describes himself as a "boy's boy" who loves football, but he has ditched his partying ways for the experiment.

He's found it difficult to compromise in previous relationships but is hoping he can find the right girl to click with and that everything else just falls into place.