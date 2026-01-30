When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK?

MAFS Australia is coming to UK TV screens soon. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

When will Married At First Sight Australia be airing in the UK? Here's what we know as the Australian start date approaches.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 is just around the corner and we can't wait for it to launch on our TV screens for this year's dose of marital drama.

Bringing a whole new cast of brides and grooms together for one of the most intense relationship experiments, its a series guaranteed to bring romance, drama and scandal in equal measure - so when is it on TV in the UK?

Set to air in early February in Australia, viewers this side of the pond won't have much longer to wait before it launches and we can get to know our newlyweds.

MAFS Australia 2026 will also see the return of our three favourite love experts Jon Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.

When does MAFS Australia 2026 start in the UK?

An official MAFS start date for the UK hasn't been confirmed yet but we can make a logical guess judging by past series and patterns.

Typically, the drama will begin for us a few weeks after it first launches in Australia. As an example, in 2025, season 12 launched on Monday 27th January with the UK's start date being five weeks later on Monday 3rd March.

If the same TV scheduling happens this year, we can expect a Uk start date of Monday 2nd March.

When does MAFS Australia start in Australia?

Headlines from the show will soon be making an appearance from February as it debuts on Channel 9 on 2nd February at 7:30pm.

Mel Schilling, Jon Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla are back as MAFS experts. Picture: Getty

How to watch MAFS Australia in the UK

Luckily for us it has never been easier to catch up on all the newlywed drama as we can watch it unfold on E4.

You can either watch it live or watch it at a later date on their streaming service.

Teasing the drama to come, a source told the Daily Mail: "This cast treats it like the Olympics of drama. If you thought last season was bad, you haven't seen nothing yet."

