MAFS Australia's Adrian 'confirms' Jamie and Dave split as he drops major spoiler

21 March 2025, 17:14 | Updated: 21 March 2025, 17:18

Adrian appears to have dropped the bombshell that Jamie and Dave are no longer together
Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Adrian appears to have dropped the bombshell that one of the experiment's favourite couples, Jamie and Dave, are no longer together.

MAFS Australia viewers could be about to have their hearts broken as groom Adrian, 30, appears to have confirmed that one of the strongest couples from the experiment, Jamie and Dave, are no longer together.

Jamie, a 28-year-old account manager from Victoria, and Dave, a 30-year-old builder also from Victoria, were instantly smitten with one another when they met for the first time on their Married At First Sight wedding day.

Over a number of weeks, Jamie and Dave appeared to be the perfect couple, however, their romance took a turn for the worse when the groom admitted that he wasn't developing feelings for his wife in the same way she was.

While the pair are still in the experiment, and working on improving their relationship, fellow groom Adrian seems to have dropped a major spoiler about the fate of their romance.

Fans of MAFS are hoping Jamie and Dave are still together
Fans of MAFS are hoping Jamie and Dave are still together. Picture: Nine

In one of Adrian's TikTok live videos (shared by So Dramatic! Podcast) someone can be seen commenting on the chat: "Wink if Jamie and Dave are still together and itch your nose if they're not."

After a few moments, Adrian itches his nose twice, leading many MAFS viewers to believe that he just spoiled the ending of Jamie and Dave's romance as it still plays out on Australian TV, and here in the UK.

While many fans were certain Jamie and Dave were still together following the end of filming (which wrapped in November 2024), the admission from the groom that he was struggling to be romantic with his wife threw a spanner in the works.

Jamie was understandably left heartbroken by Dave's sudden change of heart, however, after home stays week the pair agreed to continue working on their relationship, with Dave stating that Jamie is "worth fighting for".

At the moment, there is no solid evidence that Jamie and Dave have split, as there is no solid evidence that they are still together; it appears they are taking their contractual obligations to keep the outcome of their marriage a secret until the show finishes airing.

Not all couples have been taking the rules of the show as seriously though, with a number of couples already confirming the fate of the romances.

Jeff and Rhi, who have gone from strength-to-strength during the experiment, revealed they were still going strong when a video from the groom's 40th birthday was leaked, showing both the MAFS participants sharing heartfelt speeches for one another.

Carina and Paul have also seemingly confirmed that they are still together as they were pictured earlier this year packing on the PDA during a trip to the beach.

Meanwhile, bride Jacqui has made no secret of the fact that she is no longer with on-screen husband Ryan and has instead started a relationship with Lauren's husband Clint.

Who is still together from MAFS Australia 2025?

