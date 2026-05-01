MAFS Australia bride Alissa called out for 'diva demands' by TV show producers

MAFS Australia star Alissa Fay has been called out for diva behaviour. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 brought together David and Alissa but it seems all was not as perfect as it appeared for this couple as she gets called out for her off-camera behaviours.

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MAFS Australia viewers were under the illusion couple David and Alissa were a pretty strong couple throughout their time on the E4 experiment.

However, it seems like this bride and groom may not have been quite as happy behind-the-scenes as some unaired footage has not only shown Alissa taking an uncomfortable swipe at her husband's lifestyle, but she's also apparently been a bit of a diva.

With David eventually calling her out for the way she spoke to him, it's been revealed that she wasn't always that polite to those working on MAFS either.

According to a Woman's Day source, Alissa would make certain demands or complaints. They said: "Alissa was really demanding towards the crew. She was always saying, ‘Give me a Coke. I want a Coke Zero. Is it cold? It has to be cold’."

MAFS bride Alissa was reportedly rude on and off camera during the experiment. Picture: Channel 9

They went on to reveal her attitude at the Couple's Retreat were she complained about the lack of blinds in the room. Alissa said: "There is no blind. I can’t sleep here, there is no blind."

Alissa's attitude towards David begins to bubble to the surface as we approach the end of the experiment and it's at the couple's Final Vows when David decides to stick up for himself.

During his speech, he said: "I've had moments where I've felt shut down, controlled and unheard. There have been times where I tried to express myself but was met with criticism or correction instead of curiosity. What I've come to understand is that with you, there was no version of me that could win."

Again keen to express how Alissa was away from the cameras, he addressed her at the dinner party reunion stating that she "talked down to him" on and off camera.

Alissa and David officially ended things at the Final Vows and have not remained friends.

She has since gone on to confirm a new relationship while he is believed to still be single.

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