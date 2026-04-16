MAFS Australia's Alissa shares honest truth about intense Gia and Bec feud

MAFS bride Alissa reflects on Gia and Bec's feud patterns. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

The Married At First Sight Australia cast have just returned from a very exhausting Couple's Retreat which ended in another fall out between Gia and Bec. Here's what Alissa has to say about it all.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia 2026 has seen some of the most fiery brides ever with arguments, texting scandals and behind-the-scenes gossiping being rife this series.

Following the Couple's Retreat, which saw Rachel centre of intense arguments between Gia, Bec and Juliette, bride Alissa has stepped forward to deliver her truth about the feuds.

Referring to Bec and Gia's ongoing dispute, the nurse and social media influencer has come up with a theory as to how the two women went about their disagreements.

Speaking to Australia's TV Week, Alissa revealed: "Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia.

MAFS Alissa observes that Gia and Bec always had a "middleman" in their arguments. Picture: Channel 9

"I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle."

Prior to Couple's Retreat, where everyone called Bec out for her "vulgar" language when talking about Rachel and Steven's intimacy update, Alissa found herself targeted by the girls at the dinner party.

Bec insisted she had "dirt" on her because they socialised in the same circles back in Adelaide and Gia slammed Alissa and David as having a "showmace". Both Gia and Bec apologised for their behaviour and language towards her.

Alissa went on to admit that while she was glad to not be in the middle of another one of their arguments, their constant bickering did cause a divide at the retreat.

"I was having a great time – I was sitting there enjoying a few wines and just letting them bark at each other," Alissa added.

"There was a really big divide, even between the boys. It got to a point where it did get quite heated and it was hard to watch the boys fall apart."

Only half way through MAFS Australia, we know Gia and Bec continue to fall out throughout the coming weeks before eventually finding some common ground as they head into final vows.

READ MORE: