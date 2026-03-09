Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

9 March 2026, 19:25

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.
Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Alissa Fay and David Momoh tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2026, but are the TV bride and groom still together, or have they broken up? Here's the latest.

Married At First Sight Australia has returned with a spicy new series in 2026 and it's already delivering more drama than ever before.

One of the first brides to walk down the aisle this season was Alissa Fay, who met her groom David Momoh at the altar, but their first moment didn't exactly spark fireworks.

She began her wedding speech by telling her new husband that she couldn't go through with the wedding – unless he got down on one knee and proposed first.

After he caved, the religious reality star branded his "difficult" wife a "red flag", so did they last the distance? Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

The MAFS bride wanted her husband to propose at the altar.
The MAFS bride wanted her husband to propose at the altar. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

It's not super-clear whether Alissa and David made it all the way to Final Vows, or if they're still together now that filming has wrapped.

The former nurse, 33, and the e-commerce product manager, 31, still follow each other on Instagram, which we're taking as a good sign.

Could they have ended the experiment as friends, or did their frosty first meet blossom into true love? Only time will tell as the episodes still roll out in Australia.

Alissa and David grew closer as the show progressed.
Alissa and David grew closer as the show progressed. Picture: Channel Nine

Also, TV rules means none of the contestants can address the gossip around them even if they've left the show.

The social media manager has been accused of not being on the show for the right reasons, though.

A TV source recently told Chattr: "Everyone will understand when they watch MAFS, because it was very obvious what she was there for. She was only there for her influencing career, she wasn’t genuine.

"Alissa’s groom was gutted, because he was there for the right reasons."

But Alissa revealed she was the subject of some intense heat at dinner parties and felt like she faced "mean girl" behaviour – something which made her marriage stronger.

She told Women's Day the drama "definitely helped build our relationship stronger".

Explaining the impact on her and David, she added: "We got through so much together and it was really testing, but I was so grateful for him.

"At that time when we were going through all of that together, it really was great for our relationship. And he always was there with me through all of that.

"We were a united front, like we stood up and we had each other’s back and we were so mature about it all. We were building our relationship at that time really strong. Nothing could come between us."

