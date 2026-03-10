Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

10 March 2026, 19:26

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.
Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2026, but are the TV bride and groom still together, or have they broken up? Here's the latest.

Married At First Sight Australia fans have seen their fair share of "wild" brides in the past, which is exactly what viewers got when they tuned into Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal's beachside wedding.

The feisty mum-of-one is no stranger to the limelight, once starring in a French Montana music video. She's also been pictured hanging out with Hugh Hefner, so it was going to take a special groom to 'tame' this bride.

Instant sparks flew between the pair at their romantic ceremony, despite Gia's uncle revealing that she already had a daughter – something she was hoping to tell Scott later down the line.

Their relationship didn't falter as though as her groom revealed he had dated women with children before, but was something else their eventual downfall, or are Gia and Scott still together? Here's everything we know.

MAFS couple Gia and Scott hit it off on their wedding day
MAFS couple Gia and Scott hit it off on their wedding day. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

First up, the MAFS Australia couple still follow each other on Instagram so that's a good sign for Gia and Scott.

However, their rollercoaster relationship hasn't been without drama.

The married couple had an explosive row during filming after Gia found photos of Scott's ex-girlfriend on his phone – and he flatly refused to delete them.

"I've got nothing to hide. I am not going to remove photos from my phone of an ex, when there is nothing there, I am just not going to do it," he told producers at the time.

"Gia pretty much gave me an ultimatum, said 'If you don't delete them then I am out'. She pretty much just walked out. I don't know what to do, it is s***."

The furious bride stormed out of the experiment when she discovered his "betrayal", although he claimed they were just innocent "memories".

"People are saying 'What's the problem? They're just photos'. ﻿But they were actually lingerie photos," Gia told nine.com.au, clarifying why she was so upset.

"I felt it was disrespectful to keep those kinds of photos of your ex when you're in a relationship," she continued, adding: "Maybe he still had feelings for her?"

Despite the juicy drama, it seems the couple have patched things up as she was spotted smooching Scott in public shortly after the altercation.

Make of that what you will, but we're guessing there's still unfinished business between these two.

