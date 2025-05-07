MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows. Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows, where the pair shockingly appeared to decide to stay together following the experiment.

MAFS Australia bride Awhina has spoken about her and Adrian's Final Vows for the first time, revealing what she really meant when she asked her husband if he wanted to see her after the experiment.

Awhina and Adrian met on their wedding day, as per Married At First Sight rules, and while there was a physical attraction between the pair, they ran into issues only days later on their honeymoon when the subject of the bride's son came up.

Throughout the experiment, Awhina was left in tears by Adrian's attitude and actions, from his 'cheating scandal' with Sierah, to that explosive family and friends meeting and his abrupt exit from the show over a promo shoot.

After all that, people were confident that Awhina would do the right thing and walk away from Adrian at Final Vows, and while they both initially decided to end their relationship, the conversation which followed ended up with the pair kissing and appearing to go back on their decision.

Awhina said that she and Adrian had decided their romance was over ahead of Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Now, Awhina has broken her silence on what was really happening in her head in that moment, and why she asked Adrian if he wanted to see her that evening and going forward.

Speaking on the 'It's A Lot Podcast' with Abbie Chatfield, Awhina explained that she was told that couples that decided to stay together at the Final Vows got a "good edit" in the final episodes, and that they cut out most of the low moments caught on camera, something she was keen to make happen.

Awhina said that she and Adrian had decided their romance was over ahead of Final Vows, but that they had decided to commit to one another (on screen at least) in order to keep their relationship's worst moments from hitting the screens. However, when Adrian was told by the producers that he was going to get a "good edit", he made a U-turn and told Awhina he would be choosing to leave.

Awhina started to explain on the podcast: "We're both in agreement that we're writing leave. He was very much trying to ask me what I'm writing in my final vows. I'm like, 'you don't need to know what I'm writing in my final vows', because we don't have to go hard at each other, he's not going to go hard on me."

Adrian and Awhina split during Final Vows - only to get back together moments afterwards. Picture: Nine

She went on: "We had been told that couples that stay together, they don't show all those low moments. They'll show more of the high moments. I'd spoken to someone external to the show, the information given to us from someone else was that couples that stay together, there's so many low moments, maybe they'll only show your high moments.

"I was even told by one of the camera crew that there was a guy from a few seasons ago who was 95% **** and he only showed the 5% where he wasn't. So, in the back of my head, I'm going, 'well, I think Adrian's 95% ****, what if they only show his 5% and what if I'm the bad guy if we both write leave?'

"We were both thinking, hang on a minute, we're both friends now, we're not saying that we don't want to stop seeing each other, maybe if we both stay, they'll only show our highs. I would have loved for that to happen. I know it sounds bad, but I don't want my lows plastered all over the screen, I know how many times I cried in that experiment, and I know how low those lows were."

Awhina felt that she was going to portrayed as the villain of the series. Picture: Nine

Awhina went on to say that they agreed to both right stay, and end the experiment on a high. However, it all changed when Adrian called her and told her that "he's the good guy" in the edit, but that he "didn't know" about her.

"He rang me and he was like, 'no, let's both write leave'. I was like, 'oh, that's a big shift', you were very excited to both write stay, so only our highs will be shown. [He said that] production told him that he's going to love his edit, he looks great, so we don't need to. [He told me] I'm the good guy, I don't know about you, though.

"I was staying for you [Adrian] so you can better your edit. I was going to give you the benefit of staying together, and now I'm the bad guy? Everything came crashing down on me. I'm like, I just did this hard experience with you, and you had shown such poor behaviour at times, and I have defended you, I have protected you, and all of that, and I'm going to leave here, not only not with a partner, not only haven't given up X, Y, Z amount of weeks, but I'm also going to leave and I'm going to vilify myself to every future partner there is."

Adrian was told by the producers that he was going to get a "good edit". Picture: Nine

In the episode, Awhina explains how during the experiment, the reactions from her fellow participants and producers made her feel that she was going to portrayed as the villain of the series, which is why she did certain things to try and change the narrative, including making a U-turn at Final Vows.

Going on to explain the 'do you want to see me tonight?' comment she made to Adrian at Final Vows, Awhina said: "When we both wrote leave and when we were saying our vows, I was like last ditch effort trying to, I think, save myself. I was like, if we leave together, I'm not the bad guy. You're not going to show all my bad moments. You're going to show all our highs because I've been made to feel so many times like I'm the bad guy, like so many times."