The moment MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny broke up happened weeks before Final Vows

8 May 2026, 16:42

MAFS Australia couple Bec and Danny broke up after the Grass Is Greener challenge
MAFS Australia couple Bec and Danny broke up after the Grass Is Greener challenge. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 couple Bec and Danny broke up after this one task in unaired moment.

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MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny were the most up and down couple of 2026 and it seems things became way too much for the husband and wife weeks before they went to Final Vows.

Following the Grass Is Greener challenge, where couples got to meet their back up brides and grooms, it has been reported the couple actually split up in a scene that never made it to the TV screens.

Bec and Danny's fallout all began after he got to watch his wife and how she behaved at the dinner party with their alternative grooms.

While she never entertained her match, she did take Gia's alternative groom's number for her "just incase".

MAFS groom Danny accused his wife of encouraging cheating
MAFS groom Danny accused his wife of encouraging cheating. Picture: Channel 9

Danny accused Bec of "encouraging cheating" and in the episode, we all saw her storm out of their apartment.

However, it has been revealed the argument was actually a lot worse than that, with Bec ending their relationship completely.

A source told Chattr: "Bec left the apartment to get her thoughts together after their fight, and when she came back she told him she didn’t want to be with him anymore and that it was over.

"She believed he was using the Grass is Greener fight as a way to pave the way for a break-up at Final Vows, so she figured she may as well end things now rather than be humiliated at the end."

However, it was Danny who talked Bec back into their relationship, allegedly giving her all the reassurance she needed to reconsider her decision.

“Danny begged her to stay," the source added. "After the fight, when the cameras weren’t around, he gave her so much reassurance, he told her he wanted a future with her.

"He even started getting intimate with her more regularly, so she truly believed that he was very into her, despite the narrative that’s currently playing out on TV."

MAFs couple Bec and Danny were one of 2026's most controversial couples
MAFs couple Bec and Danny were one of 2026's most controversial couples. Picture: Channel 9

Danny and Bec did make it all the way to Final Vows but unfortunately he described her as his "soulmate like a friend".

Since then, the British groom has faced huge criticism for his behaviour and language used towards his wife in more unseen footage.

The real-estate business owner has since apologised for his behaviour.

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