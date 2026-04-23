MAFS Bec makes simple and bold statement about friendship with rival Gia

MAFS members Bec and Gia had the most complicated relationship of the 2026 series. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia viewers watched brides Bec and Gia fall out and make up throughout the show but are they friends now? Here's what's been said.

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MAFS Australia 2026 saw one of its biggest rivalries this series as brides Bec and Gia went head to head most weeks.

From fighting about their husbands Danny and Scott to attacking their fellow girls like Stella and Alissa, there was nothing and no one that could stop these two from arguing.

However, as the series progressed, we saw somewhat of a union form between Bec and Gia as they bonded over their time in the experiment and how their partners were struggling to return their 'I love yous'.

In fact, their friendship seemed to be stronger than ever when we approached the end of the series as Bec can be seen comforting Gia in the toilets, while coming up with a plan, in some surprising unseen footage clips that have made their way to social media.

MAFS stars Bec and Gia patched up their messy friendship towards the end of the show. Picture: Channel 9

So are the two friends now? After appearing on a podcast, The Villain Edit, in Australia, Bec had only one rumour she wanted to clear up.

Making a simple and bold statement, Bec said: "Gia and I are not friends."

For Gia, however, she was under the impression they had come a bit further on that.

Talking about their friendship on MAFS Unleashed, she said: "Obviously, we weren’t friends. But I saw a lot of similarities. We ran into each other, both upset, and one thing led to another, and we were at a bar. I think we needed that girl time to just vent.

"I did have a soft spot for Bec, even though we had all the drama, and I did see a lot of myself in her."

Gia revealed her and Bec did have a lot of girls night out while filming MAFS so it's a surprise to see they've gone back to their old ways.

Bec has, however, managed to patch up a lot of her broken friendships from the show with her frequently uploading pictures with Alissa and Rachel, two people she famously fell out with.

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