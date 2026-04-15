MAFS Australia's Bec and Rachel's feud explained as 'vulgar' comment revealed

15 April 2026, 12:58

Channel 4 were forced to bleep out Bec's 'rude phrase.
Channel 4 were forced to bleep out Bec's 'rude phrase. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

What really happened between MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia and Rachel Gilmore at the couple's retreat? Here's the truth behind their explosive row.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia and Rachel Gilmore came to blows at the couple's retreat on the very first night over a 'vulgar' comment made by the fiery bride.

It came after the usually-private Rachel bravely opened up about her sex life, proudly telling her cast mates she had gone the extra mile with Steven in the bedroom.

Her sensitive news came as a shock to the other wives and the big reveal was a huge step for the coy brunette, who has been shy about intimacy within her marriage up until now.

It's taken weeks for Rachel and Steven to ramp up the affection behind closed doors so it was no surprise she was left angry, embarrassed and upset when Bec made a "crude" joke about their exciting relationship update.

Bec made a "crude joke" about Rachel and Steven&squot;s relationship update.
Bec made a "crude joke" about Rachel and Steven's relationship update. Picture: Channel Nine

Rachel was "incredibly hurt" by her comments, made in front of the entire cast, which referenced the momentous "fumble" as Bec toasted her and Steven during a speech on night one.

But what did she actually say? And what exactly was the vulgar comment?

Channel 4 had to bleep out the rude phrase Bec used during welcome drinks as it aired pre-watershed, but reports claim that Bec said Rachel and Steven had "f**ger b*nged".

The opinionated bride, who has been facing her own intimacy struggles with husband Danny Hewitt, then repeated the words in front of the whole group.

After dropping the f-bomb for the second time, Rachel spoke up, telling Bec she wasn't happy with her making fun of her marriage.

The brunette bride was left "angry" and "upset" by the comments.
The brunette bride was left "angry" and "upset" by the comments. Picture: Channel Nine

"I didn't think it was funny. She turned something that Steven and I were so excited about, telling others about where we're at, into a joke," Rachel told producers.

After Sam prompted Bec to make "a quick apology to Rach", she shouted: "Ah Rach I'm so sorry, I apologise. It was meant to be a bit of fun."

But that wasn't good enough for hurt bride Rachel, who replied in front of the cast: "Well it’s not funny. I shared with you guys openly that we took intimacy to a new level, which is really important for Steven and I, and you just made a joke of it."

Some of the other brides branded the jibe "disrespectful".
Some of the other brides branded the jibe "disrespectful". Picture: Channel Nine

Bec denied "making a joke of it", which Rachel didn't accept, and the argument began to escalate.

Instead of simply apologising, Bec turned the argument up a notch by defending her actions then disregarded Rachel's feelings about it all.

She replied, touching on her own marriage issues: "It's not a joke, darling. We all celebrate you and your wins. We have been here through this, and I have been here through this.

"You're very very quick to turn. I have been here, my husband has been here. Rach, you're very quick to turn. I was not meant with malice at all."

Crisis talks lay ahead for the two couples.
Crisis talks lay ahead for the two couples. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking to camera after the altercation, Rachel explained: "In that moment she could have, like, come to me and said, I'm really sorry, but instead she wanted to turn around and make a fight out of it.

"Go fight in the mirror, sweetie. You're going to get more joy. I'm not going to scream at you. I have every right to sit there and say that was not okay. You just made a joke of my relationship."

Moments later, Rachel then turned to the group and said: "I'm done with tonight, thanks guys, have a good night," before walking away.

Who knows if these two will patch things up before the end of the couple's retreat, all we can say is that there's plenty more drama ahead.

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