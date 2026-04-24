MAFS Australia's Bec lands surprising job after being fired following TV controversy

24 April 2026, 16:08

MAFS Australia's Bec has revealed her brand new job after losing work because of her behaviour on the show
MAFS Australia's Bec has revealed her brand new job after losing work because of her behaviour on the show. Picture: Instagram/Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Bec Zachariah's explosive behaviour on Married At First Sight Australia saw her fired from her original job but now she's landed a new paid gig. And no one would have seen this coming.

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Married At first Sight Australia 2026 introduced viewers to one of the most controversial contestants we've ever seen - Bec Zachariah.

From texting scandals to "vulgar" jokes to explosive dinner parties, if there was some drama, you were guaranteed to find this bride at the centre of it.

Following her time on the show, where she made it all the way to Final Vows with husband Danny, Bec revealed her behaviour had seen her get fired from her original job as an account manger.

Admitting her life was "in tatters" since the show, she has now confirmed a rather surprising new job.

MAFS bride Bec found herself centre of all the drama this series
MAFS bride Bec found herself centre of all the drama this series. Picture: Bec Zachariah/Instagram

Announcing it on her socials, Bec has nabbed herself an agony aunt column in one of Australia's news rooms, The Tiser.

She said: "Hi guys, it's Bec Zachariah. As you probably all watched, and you all know, I have been through the absolute wringer on a rollercoaster throughout my time on MAFS. But I've also learned a lot along the way. And now I want to help you."

Bec went on to invite anyone with relationship, friend or family problems to get in touch so she could help out.

It's not known whether this is a long-term job but it's certainly something for the series 13 bride who has found herself jobless since leaving the experiment.

Talking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Bec opened up about losing her job and said: "After my abhorrent behaviour at dinner party three was aired, my employer, the very next day, suggested I don’t come back after MAFS had finished airing. I declined."

“A week later, I was informed I didn’t have an option to stay and was dismissed from my workplace!”

MAFS contestant Bec found herself as one of this year's most controversial brides
MAFS contestant Bec found herself as one of this year's most controversial brides. Picture: Channel 9

On a podcast she addressed the rumours she was also "coached" and said: "I was not being coached [during filming]. I actually wish I was because my life would be in a lot less tatters than it is now."

It was also reported that Gia was told not to return to her job and that fashion model Brook was dropped by a fashion label. She has, however, denied that.

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