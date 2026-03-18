MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia - age, job, Instagram and weight loss journey revealed

MAFS Australia contestant Bec Zacharia is hoping to find her Prince Charming. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Bec has already ruffled feathers with her outspoken attitude, but who is the 2026 bride? Here's everything you need to know, from her career to her weight loss and jaw surgery.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Bec is on the hunt for her dream man after totally transforming herself "both physically and mentally".

After calling off her wedding to her ex-fiancé just four months before the big day, the hopeful bride is now searching for her perfect man – a tall, bearded guy with tattoos who can handle her banter.

She's been voted Adelaide's most eligible bachelorette twice but is yet to meet her Prince Charming, so could her luck be about to change?

Here's everything you need to know about Bec from her age, job and where she's from, to her incredible weight loss transformation and "life-changing" jaw surgery.

Who is MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia?

Age: 35

From: Adelaide, South Australia

Instagram: @bec_zac

Bec was born in South Australia to a Greek father and an English mother and has made waves in the show for her opinionated personality.

She's been labelled a 'socialite' and 'social butterfly' too, and certainly isn't shy when it comes to being the centre of attention.

Despite her outward confidence, the TV bride has struggled with low self-esteem in the past but has 'worked hard' on herself in recent months.

Now, she's ready to find her one true love in new husband Danny Hewitt, but will the couple last the distance?

What is MAFS Australia's Bec's job?

Before signing up to Married At First Sight, Bec earned her money as an account manager in the city. She also reportedly spent time in London working in the real estate business.

Who was MAFS Australia's Bec engaged to?

Bec was engaged to be married before signing up for MAFS series 13, however she called things off just months before the wedding day as she knew deep down he 'wasn't the one'.

She told TV WEEK: "I was engaged to a lovely Englishman but, unfortunately, I just didn’t have those feelings back.

"I realised that if we got married, we’d get divorced. I thought it was better off not wasting my mother and father’s money on a wedding."

The account manager admitted she used to feel "ugly". Picture: Instagram/@bec_zac

Bec Zacharia weight loss

This year's sassy bride has undergone an impressive body makeover in recent months.

Totally transforming herself before appearing on MAFS, she lost an incredible 27kg by overhauling her diet and exercise regime.

She told Adelaide Now: "I hated myself for my whole life, I thought that I was ugly.

"I've worked really hard, I was keto and then I got into Pilates and weight training and I transformed myself, and I thought 'if I love myself, then why can't someone else?'"

Bec revealed she lost an incredible 27kg before MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Bec Zacharia before surgery

The MAFS bride has also undergone "life-changing" surgery on her jaw, revealing she underwent a chin operation at the age of 21.

"I was actually born with a jaw, sort of a chin defect," she explained.

"Everyone makes comments about why my mouth is like this or what’s wrong with my jaw, but Uncle Michael had to give me reconstructive jaw surgery when I was 20 or 21."

Her uncle, Dr Michael Zacharia, is a famous plastic surgeon in South Australia who has operated on a number of high-profile patients.

Her self-worth soared following the surgery, with Bec admitting: "Without him doing that for me, I looked a lot different. I’m so happy that I’ve got this sort of jaw and chin now that he’s done for me, because before that it was really bad."

"For my whole life up until my 20s, it was rare that you would see me with my hair up, because I hated my jaw and chin so much.

"I was essentially born with no chin. It was a huge insecurity for me every day of my life for 20 years.

"I know people make really negative comments about my mouth and my jaw, but actually it was a life-changing moment for me - and that’s all thanks to Uncle Michael."