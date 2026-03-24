MAFS Australia’s Bec reveals real reason behind feud with bride Gia

Gia and Bec drew battle lines at the very first Dinner Party. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS Australia brides Bec and Gia clashed almost instantly at the hen party and their fiery exchanges have continued throughout the experiment.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Bec Zacharia exploded onto screens during this year's series with her fiery personality and outspoken opinions.

The Adelaide socialite, 35, immediately clashed with co-star Gia Fleur, also 35, at the hen party, branding her 'in-your-face' shortly after their first encounter.

And it turns out the dislike was mutual with the mother-of-one labelling Bec 'insecure', among other insults, at the new season's debut Dinner Party.

It was clear from the very start these two were never going to be close, but as time rumbled on their feud got more extreme – so why did Bec and Gia fall out? Here, Danny Hewitt's TV wife dishes on their disagreements.

MAFS bride Bec admitted Gia was 'not her kind of person'. Picture: Channel Nine

Why did MAFS Australia's Bec and Gia fall out?

Battle lines were drawn between the MAFS Australia brides during episode one and friendship never unfortunately blossomed between the pair.

Speaking about her first impression of tattooed co-star Gia, Bec told 9Entertainment: "At the Hens' party, I saw someone who was very in-your-face, not really giving many people a chance, and it just rubbed me the wrong way and we clashed.

"And we clashed hard, for months."

Explaining some of the reasons behind their heated rivalry, Bec admitted they were "fundamentally different people" who were never going to gel.

"I tend to sit back a little bit and observe and try to think about what it is I'm going to say, whereas she's just like in your face, 'I'm going to say this', and she doesn't really care."

Gia accused Bec's husband Danny of 'looking her up and down'. Picture: Channel Nine

Conversations about sexual intimacy sparked more drama between the pair, which erupted in front of the other contestants during the first Dinner Party.

But despite their mutual distaste for each other, Bec insisted she still respects Gia as a woman.

"She's a great mother and she is not a bad person. She's just not my person, you know?﻿ Just because we don't like each other, it doesn't mean I don't respect her."

Things got even frostier between the duo when Gia accused Bec's husband Danny of looking her up and down the same night.

"﻿I certainly didn't notice my husband staring at Gia all night," she said, despite Gia insisting he was 'eyeing her up' the entire evening.

Despite their feud, Bec said she 'still respects' Gia. Picture: Channel Nine

But it came after a difficult moment in which Bec learned her new husband had rated his sexual attraction to her much lower than she had expected.

﻿"Three out of 10 was a hard pill to swallow," the reality star confessed.

"It's difficult. I do think it reflects where we were in our relationship to an extent, but just because at that point the sexual chemistry was low, it didn't mean that we weren't the best of friends and making the best of what we had in that moment.

"There's a lot of hate for me online saying, I'm insecure, I need to work on myself, I need to do this and do that.

"But if I was that insecure, then as soon as he told me that there was no sexual connection and we were just friends, we were great friends, I would have been on a plane home. Because if you're that insecure, you're not going to go through the humiliation, you know?"

Bec and Danny hit many hurdles throughout the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Although the entire MAFS process was a journey of highs and lows for Bec, she admitted that some scenes actually boosted her confidence further.

She laughed: "I've got to be honest with you, I've never in my life thought that I was funny. And like, I'm cackling at myself at some points.

"You know, 'it's good for the soul...'" she said, referring to a quip she made during one scene.

"I don't even remember saying it. Not through alcohol, just because so much happened that night, and then when I watched it back I was like, 'You're a funny queen.'"