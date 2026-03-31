MAFS Australia bride unveils new relationship despite still being married on-screen

31 March 2026, 13:37

One MAFS Australia bride reveals new romance, despite still being married.
One MAFS Australia bride reveals new romance, despite still being married. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

One Married At First Sight Australia bride has hard-launched her new same-sex relationship on TikTok, even though she's still married to a man on-screen.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Julia Vogl has revealed she's in a brand new relationship, despite still being married to her TV husband on-screen.

Judging by the latest episode, things were improving for the confidence consultant, 35, and her man Grayson McIvor, 34, following the groom's concerns over his wife's interpretation of intimacy.

But as the experiment airs weeks behind what's really happening in real life, it's tricky to keep up to date with what has already occurred off-camera.

Well now it turns out that the show's first bisexual bride has officially confirmed the breakdown of her marriage by hard-launching her latest romance on social media.

Julia hard-launched her same-sex relationship on TikTok.
Julia hard-launched her same-sex relationship on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

After 'consciously uncoupling' from Grayson during the third commitment ceremony, she found love with a stunning girlfriend and is now in a happy, same-sex partnership.

Gushing over her new-found love on TikTok, Julia shared a clip of the happy couple hugging and laughing as she explained: "She just gets me…"

Over a photo of the "glowing" pair, the former MAFS bride also wrote: "POV: You meet someone who is fluent in Word Salad."

"Happy for you," commented one fan, while a second added: "This is beautiful".

Grayson was confused as to why they were matched in the first place.
Grayson was confused as to why they were matched in the first place. Picture: E4

Julia, who stated she was attracted to both men and woman during her opening episode, later confirmed that she met her girlfriend during singing lessons after filming wrapped.

Speaking on the MAFS: After the Dinner Party podcast, she said: "I have a partner.

"Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman (and apparently I'm not a good singer).

"But I realised I didn't really want her to be my singing teacher and we've been seeing each other since then."

The MAFS bride has moved on since the show.
The MAFS bride has moved on since the show. Picture: Instagram/@juliavogl_

Julia ending up in a same-sex relationship was something Grayson had predicted all along, explaining after the experiment ended that he was convinced she would have rather been matched with a woman.

When asked why he thought they had been matched at the altar, he told Mamamia: "I absolutely don't know. I honestly could not tell you.

"I've been racking my brain since the day I left the experiment.

"What is it that these experts saw in Julia that they thought we were compatible? We don't have any common interests."

She 'consciously uncoupled' from Grayson during the third commitment ceremony.
She 'consciously uncoupled' from Grayson during the third commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

"She said to me two days into the honeymoon that she was not sure if she wanted to be there. She made it clear in her vows that her dating history is very checklist-oriented…. I feel like those boxes weren't ticked [with me]," Grayson said.

Adding: "I do think she wanted to actually be matched with a woman. Throughout the experiment, I was unsure, but watching it back now, it's become evident to me.

"Julia mentioned that I was not emotional enough. She said our interests are so different."

"She's very immersed in the gay community. She mentioned so many times how she just can't see how I'm going to fit into this.

"It was just so deflating."

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