Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

Married At First Sight Australia introduced Brook and Chris together. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 bride Brook wed her husband Chris sight unseen but are they still together now? Spoilers ahead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has brought together Brook Crompton and Chris Nield in the latest dose of the relationship experiment.

Looking for a "trustworthy" and "loyal" man, Brook was matched with Chris by the experts just three months after she ended her relationship with an ex due to busy work schedules.

Chris, who works as a Construction Supervisor, explained ahead of his marriage that he could be "difficult" especially when it came to compromising in a relationship.

So did Brook and Chris end up being a total love match and stay together? Or have they split already? Prepare yourselves, there are spoilers ahead.

The MAFS couple seemingly were happy with their chosen partner on their wedding day. Picture: Channel 9

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

Strap yourselves in MAFS fans as Brook and Chris certainly deliver on the entertainment front but sadly, not so much when it comes to their relationship.

Despite the strict rules on talking about your relationship status while MAFS is still airing, it's become clear that Brook and Chris have split.

In scenes that have already been aired in Australia, Chris tells the camera how his wife Brook has packed up and left the experiment. He said she was "following her mind and her heart".

Since her exit, and because the show was filmed early 2025, it has since emerged Brook reunited with her ex Harry just two weeks after. Now, the couple are engaged and expecting their first child together.

Talking to Woman's Day, Brook said: "I guess it made me realise how amazing Harry is. He’s nothing like that person I married on MAFS."

MAFS couple Brook and Chris began struggling during the experiement. Picture: Channel 9

Chris at the time of filming said he had become attached to Brook during their short amount of time together. However, he too faces controversy after some shallow comments on appearance were made by him.

The groom has also said he believes his partner Brook was "not in the right place for a new relationship".

He said in November: "Obviously finding out during the show that she'd slept with her ex two days before we actually got married… looking at it now, I'm just feeling like if she was doing that, she wasn't ready."

READ MORE: