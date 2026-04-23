All the MAFS Australia cast's Instagram and TikTok accounts and why you should follow them now

23 April 2026, 12:26

The MAFS Australia cast of 2026 has been let back onto their social media accounts
The MAFS Australia cast of 2026 has been let back onto their social media accounts. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

From Bec, Gia, Alissa, Danny and more - the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026 are back on their social media accounts and revealing all - here's their Instagram and TikTok accounts you should definitely follow.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has been a wild series from epic bride fall outs, couples imploding and texting scandals galore.

With the show half way through airing in the UK, the MAFS cast have finished playing out their stories in Australia and have officially been let loose on their Instagram and TikTok accounts once more.

Keen to call out their fellow husbands, wives and cast mates, they are all back on the socials ready to share their point of view and reveal what really happened.

Here's the full cast of MAFS 2026 along with how to follow them online.

MAFS couple Stella and Filip are keeping fans updated on their romantic journey away from the experiment
MAFS couple Stella and Filip are keeping fans updated on their romantic journey away from the experiment. Picture: Stella/Instagram

Alissa

Instagram: @alissafay_

TikTok: alissafay

David

Instagram: @davidxmomoh

TikTok: @davidmomoh.mp4

Bec

Instagram: @bec_zac

TikTok: @beesnees555

Danny

Instagram: @dannyhewittt

TikTok: @danny_hewitt

Brook

Instagram: @brookcrompton_

TikTok: @brookcrompton

Chris Nield

Instagram: @chrisnield__

TikTok: @chrisnield

MAFS Bec and Joel have struck up an unlikely friendship away from the cameras
MAFS Bec and Joel have struck up an unlikely friendship away from the cameras. Picture: Joel/Instagram

Chris Robinson

Instagram: @its.chris.robinson

TikTok: @its.chris.robinson

Sam

Instagram: @sammystants

TikTok: @sammystants

Gia

Instagram: @giafleurrr

TikTok: @giafleurofficial

Scott

Instagram: @scott_mccristal

TikTok: @scottmccristal

Julia

Instagram: @juliavogl_

TikTok: @juliavogl_

Grayson

Instagram: @grayson_mcivor

MAFS bride Gia is not holding back on her opinions on her social accounts
MAFS bride Gia is not holding back on her opinions on her social accounts. Picture: Gia/Instagram

Juliette

Instagram: @juliettechae

TikTok: @juliettechae

Joel

Instagram: @joel__moses

TikTok: @joel__moses

Mel

Instagram: @mellpoppy

TikTok: @melpoppy0

Luke

Instagram: @lukefourn

TikTok: @lukefourn

Rachel

Instagram: @rachlea_x

Steven

Instagram: @steviestixx

TikTok: @steven.danyluk

Rebecca

Instagram: @Rebecca Zukowski

TikTok: @rebeccazukowski

MAFS groom Danny has used his platforms to apologise for his behaviour
MAFS groom Danny has used his platforms to apologise for his behaviour. Picture: Danny/Instagram

Steven

Instagram: @steverpowell

Stella

Instagram: @mickstella_

TikTok: @mickstella

Filip

Instagram: @filipgregov

TikTok: @filipgregov23

Stephanie

Instagram: @stephaniekatemarshall

TikTok: @sellit_withsteph

Tyson

Instagram: @tysongordonn

READ MORE:

More Married At First Sight News

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MAFS couple Chris and Sam reach turmoil in the experiment

MAFS Chris insults husband Sam moments after dinner party row in shocking unaired footage

MAFS members Bec and Gia had the most complicated relationship of the 2026 series

MAFS Bec makes simple and bold statement about friendship with rival Gia

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Did Sammy and Chris make it to Final Vows, or did they split?

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

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Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

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MAFS Australia's Bec gets brutally honest about relationship with husband Danny now

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MAFS bride Alissa reflects on Gia and Bec's feud patterns

MAFS Australia's Alissa shares honest truth about intense Gia and Bec feud

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First UK bride returning to MAFS spin-off 'Second Marriage at First Sight' revealed

Channel 4 were forced to bleep out Bec's 'rude phrase.

MAFS Australia's Bec and Rachel's feud explained as 'vulgar' comment revealed

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