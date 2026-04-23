All the MAFS Australia cast's Instagram and TikTok accounts and why you should follow them now
23 April 2026, 12:26
From Bec, Gia, Alissa, Danny and more - the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026 are back on their social media accounts and revealing all - here's their Instagram and TikTok accounts you should definitely follow.
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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has been a wild series from epic bride fall outs, couples imploding and texting scandals galore.
With the show half way through airing in the UK, the MAFS cast have finished playing out their stories in Australia and have officially been let loose on their Instagram and TikTok accounts once more.
Keen to call out their fellow husbands, wives and cast mates, they are all back on the socials ready to share their point of view and reveal what really happened.
Here's the full cast of MAFS 2026 along with how to follow them online.
Alissa
Instagram: @alissafay_
TikTok: alissafay
David
Instagram: @davidxmomoh
TikTok: @davidmomoh.mp4
Bec
Instagram: @bec_zac
TikTok: @beesnees555
- READ MORE: Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?
- READ MORE: First UK bride returning to MAFS spin-off 'Second Marriage at First Sight' revealed
Danny
Instagram: @dannyhewittt
TikTok: @danny_hewitt
Brook
Instagram: @brookcrompton_
TikTok: @brookcrompton
Chris Nield
Instagram: @chrisnield__
TikTok: @chrisnield
Chris Robinson
Instagram: @its.chris.robinson
TikTok: @its.chris.robinson
Sam
Instagram: @sammystants
TikTok: @sammystants
Gia
Instagram: @giafleurrr
TikTok: @giafleurofficial
Scott
Instagram: @scott_mccristal
TikTok: @scottmccristal
Julia
Instagram: @juliavogl_
TikTok: @juliavogl_
Grayson
Instagram: @grayson_mcivor
Juliette
Instagram: @juliettechae
TikTok: @juliettechae
Joel
Instagram: @joel__moses
TikTok: @joel__moses
Mel
Instagram: @mellpoppy
TikTok: @melpoppy0
Luke
Instagram: @lukefourn
TikTok: @lukefourn
Rachel
Instagram: @rachlea_x
Steven
Instagram: @steviestixx
TikTok: @steven.danyluk
Rebecca
Instagram: @Rebecca Zukowski
TikTok: @rebeccazukowski
Steven
Instagram: @steverpowell
Stella
Instagram: @mickstella_
TikTok: @mickstella
Filip
Instagram: @filipgregov
TikTok: @filipgregov23
Stephanie
Instagram: @stephaniekatemarshall
TikTok: @sellit_withsteph
Tyson
Instagram: @tysongordonn
READ MORE:
- All the couples still together from MAFS Australia 2026
- MAFS Australia's Bec gets brutally honest about relationship with husband Danny now
- MAFS Australia's Alissa shares honest truth about intense Gia and Bec feud