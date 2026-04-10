Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

10 April 2026, 12:40

Did Sammy and Chris make it to Final Vows, or did they split?
Did Sammy and Chris make it to Final Vows, or did they split? Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson tied the knot during MAFS Australia 2026 but are they still together now, or have they split? Here's the latest on their relationship but beware, there's spoilers ahead.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Sam Stanton and Chris Robinson began their marriage with a bang and were instantly enamoured with each other on day one of their relationship.

Their vows were near-on identical and each sentiment one had, the other mirrored, leaving fans, friends and family believing they truly were a perfect match.

In the experiment, they seemed relaxed in each other's company and affectionate, despite the odd hiccup, but did they end up lasting outside MAFS?

Are Sammy and Chris still together, or did they break-up? Here's the latest on their relationship status, but beware there are spoilers ahead.

These two gym owners appeared to be a match made in heaven.
These two gym owners appeared to be a match made in heaven. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

Sam and Chris never had any huge bust-ups or dramatic fall-outs but in hindsight it seems their marriage was secretly falling apart behind the scenes.

Both were feeling frustrated but not communicating that very well, even though they appeared to be happy and stable on-screen.

Now, both men have spoken out about their time during the experiment, and all was not as it came across on camera.

The boys called time on their marriage before the experiment ended.
The boys called time on their marriage before the experiment ended. Picture: Channel Nine

Spin instructor Sam admitted watching the series back was "confronting" for him as he wasn't aware of the comments Chris had made behind his back.

In a recent interview, he vented about his husband's views on his financial and living scenario, saying: "I never once used a coupon… I actually spent more money than him.

"I lived with my best friend - not in a share house like he made it out. It was just a silly, b**chy comment."

The gym owner also admitted that he felt like he "was being spoken over quite a lot", adding: "If you look back at our first commitment ceremony, he talks the whole time."

"The first time I tried to speak up, it just blew up. He couldn't see my side because he was so worried about protecting his image."

Sammy revealed he was hurt by many of Chris's comments about his lifestyle.
Sammy revealed he was hurt by many of Chris's comments about his lifestyle. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, Chris wasn't happy with their relationship either, and although he had apologised for some "hurtful" behaviour in private, he wasn't comfortable with having his dirty laundry aired in public.

The expectant dad, who has recently shared some heartbreaking news about his surrogacy journey, also explained the pressure of his life off-camera was becoming "too much".

Leading to stress and strain inside the experiment, he felt he "wasn't communicating great" and "wasn't the best version" of himself while filming.

Chris wrote 'leave' during one commitment ceremony, which left Sam shocked, and the couple never really came back from it, despite staying for Homestays.

"It killed any emotion I had left in the relationship," said Sam.

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