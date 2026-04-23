MAFS Chris insults husband Sam moments after dinner party row in shocking unaired footage

MAFS couple Chris and Sam reach turmoil in the experiment. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Groom Chris shocks audiences with horrible comments about his on-screen husband following their fall out in front of the cast.

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Married At first Sight Australia couple Chris and Sam have proved pretty strong up until now with the cast and audiences rooting for their relationship to work.

However, after Feedback Week saw Sam talk to fellow groom Filip about being left out of important decisions regarding their future together, we could see cracks starting to form.

And things erupt at the dinner party when Chris attempted to apologise to his other half which lead Sam to have a little laugh as he questioned how authentic his apology was.

Clearly riling Chris up, new footage of the MAFS star has been revealed where he goes on to insult his partner as he and Gia did an interview to camera.

MAFS groom Sam goes on a scathing rant following their dinner party fall out. Picture: Stan

Shown on the MAFS aftershow, Chris vents: "You know what Sam, you've just lost the best thing that ever f***ing happened to you. I stuck out this experiment for five and a half weeks. I dealt with your f***ing shit.

"I apologised five times for something that I didn't even need to apologise for."

Chris's harsh words don't end there as he goes on to talk about his lifestyle compared to Sam's.

"Sorry that I can facilitate that lifestyle. I do have a farm and I do have accommodation in Sydney. I'm sorry babe, like you share accommodation with three other people and you don't pay for dinner," he claimed.

Gia can be seen nodding and laughing by his side during the chat which wasn't aired on the main show.

Sam was shown the hurtful comments and told TV Week: "Chris flipped on me. Chris and I hadn’t really discussed how things would look after the experiment. But he had basically told people where I would be living. Everything had been decided for me!"

He defended the fact he lived with his friend, which isn't shared accommodation, and how Chris paid the bill for one meal out a week while he bought the rest of the groceries.

Sam and Chris struggled to come back after this pivotal point in their romance and leave the experiment one week later at the Commitment Ceremony.

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