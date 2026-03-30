MAFS Australia's Chris Nield transforms lifestyle following controversial TV stint

MAFS Australia's Chris Nield has made a few lifestyle changes since quitting the show. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia groom Chris Nield wasn't popular with the public or his wife Brook but where is he now?

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Chris Nield appeared on Married At First Sight Australia 2026 despite being one of the reality TV show's biggest sceptics.

However, his trust in the MAFS process was quickly installed when he saw model bride Brook Crompton walk down the aisle and it become clear it was lust at first sight.

But as the weeks of the experiment went on, Chris's attitude towards women blindsided his wife which caused her to get the 'ick' and ultimately shut off from Chris. Not before she exploded at a dinner party one last time though.

With just three weeks on MAFS Australia, which saw him leave in real time in August 2025, Chris has had plenty of time to digest what happened to him on the TV show and move on.

So where is Chris now? Well, it seems he's channeled all of that negative energy into something positive and has totally transformed his life.

A quick look at his Instagram account reveals he's dedicated himself to fitness, often competing in competitions and early morning training sessions.

He's also upped and left Melbourne where he's from to move to the Gold Coast in Queensland, getting himself a whole new apartment and job as a builder with a close friend.

Chris also actively makes digs at himself which include his height and fake tan, comments that were made about him or by him on the show.

Romance wise, Chris is still believed to be single as it's been reported he signed himself up to dating apps in the on-going pursuit of a girlfriend.

Following on from his controversial time on MAFS, he's admitted he's grown from the experience and was keen to point out that him and Brook chose to leave together despite the edit showing she had left him.

"We’d already decided. We told them in the morning that we were done. We were leaving," Chris told the Daily Mail.

"As soon as they said she (Brook) had left, I knew what they were doing. I stood up and said, ‘We’re not f***ing doing this.’ I wasn’t going to let her be framed as abandoning me."

Chris Nield was matched with Brook Crompton on MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Chris and Brook exited Married At First Sight Australia 2026 at the second commitment ceremony with her storming off after being told off by the experts for her 'bullying' behaviour at the dinner party.

Brook has since apologised for her actions and words and revealed some exciting life changes of her own including an engagement and pregnancy.

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