MAFS Australia confirms new 'highly respected' relationship expert
17 September 2026, 11:13
Jon Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla will have a new Married At First Sight Australia expert joining them for their weekly couch sessions following the sad passing of Mel Schilling.
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Married At First Sight Australia has officially revealed their new relationship expert set to take to the couch for the weekly therapy sessions with the new couples and contestants.
Following the sad death of Mel Schilling, Channel 9 has finally confirmed who her successor will be and it's the "highly-respected" Marryam Chehelnabi.
Set to continue with the legacy that Mel left behind, Marryam has officially joined the 2027 cast and filming is already on the way.
Announcing her new reality TV job, Channel 9 posted on Instagram: "Highly respected relationship expert Marryam Chehelnabi joins Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken for #MAFS 2027 on Channel 9 and 9Now."
Who is new MAFS expert Marryam Chehelnabi?
Marryam has managed to keep much of her personal life private and isn't even on social media.
However, MAFS Australia 2027 won't be her first time on reality TV as she also appeared as an expert on Aussie's Couples Therapy, helping real life marriages work through their problems.
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Marryam has plenty of qualifications to back up her expert label including holding a Master of Science in Medicine as well as a Master of Counselling and Applied Psychotherapy.
Away from the showbiz spotlight, new MAFS expert Marryam is a Clinical Psychotherapist and specialises in couples counselling and trauma-informed psychodynamic psychotherapy.
She's also worked with homeless youths, addiction and domestic violence over the span of her career.
On her website, she writes: "My interest in psychotherapy came from my need to understand human experience, which led to me undergoing my own in-depth psychotherapy and ongoing professional training and development. This continues to be a core value of mine today."
Jon Aiken will also be back for another series and said he was "delighted" to welcome Marryam to the MAFS family.
Alessandra Rampolla will also be back for another series.