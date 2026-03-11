Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

MAFS Australia 2026 has welcomed Danny and Bec to the romantic experiement. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia are officially Mr and Mrs after marrying on MAFs Australia 2026 - but are they still together now? Or have they split? Spoilers ahead.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has brought together bride Bec Zacharia and groom Danny Hewitt this year in the hope they're a match made to last forever.

Meeting for the first time on their wedding day, things didn't get off to a smooth start as he joked about a "Bonnie and Clyde" kind of relationship with her bailing him out of prison.

However, they both went on to get to know each other better with him giving her a lovely wedding day present before jetting off on their honeymoon.

With the experiment over in Australia, are MAFS couple Danny and Ben still together now? Prepare for spoilers.

MAFS groom Danny joked about a Bonnie and Clyde kind of love during his wedding vows. Picture: Channel 9

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

At this time, Danny and Bec are still together as new MAFS episodes roll out in Australia but it's not known whether they survived the experiment and are still together now.

All couples who are still on the TV show while it's airing have to remain quiet on their relationship status until the final episodes have aired.

So far, we've seen Danny and Bec move past their wedding day complications and head on honeymoon to the beautiful island of Fiji.

Just like true newlyweds, these two explored their sexual connection while on holiday and it seems while Bec had fun, for Danny he didn't feel that chemistry.

Bec joined the MAFS Australia 2026 line up to find her one true love. Picture: Channel 9

A question of how much he fancies his wife comes up at a dinner party too when fellow contestant Gia claims Danny said she was more his type.

Some of Bec's behaviour at the heated dinner parties also left her husband Danny feeling uncomfortable leaving many viewers questioning how far this couple can really go.

