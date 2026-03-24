MAFS Australia's Danny's net worth revealed as staggering real estate salary uncovered

Danny Hewitt has earned huge commissions on multi-million dollar listings. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Danny Hewitt has earned huge commissions on luxury listings and lavish properties – here's the MAFS groom's net worth in the real estate world.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt's staggering salary from his day job has been revealed – and we're sure it's far more than he's ever made from appearing on TV.

The British groom, 34, is currently starring in series 13 of the reality TV experiment and was matched with outspoken bride Bec Zachariah during one of the very first episodes.

At the altar, she was impressed by his height, looks and charm but what she didn't know about her brand new husband was that he was technically a millionaire.

Here's everything we know about MAFS Australia star Danny's net worth and how he earns his hard-earned cash away from the cameras.

What is MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt's net worth?

Danny Hewitt has come across as supremely confident during his time on MAFS, and maybe that's because the London-born reality star has a pretty penny in his bank account.

So far during his 14 years in Australia, the TV groom has made his money working as a businessman and high-end real estate agent, according to his social media account.

Attending (and toasting) important meetings in sharp suits seems to be part of his day job judging by his recent Instagram snaps, but is there any substance to his swagger?

It turns out yes, there is, as Danny's property career appears to be incredibly lucrative alongside his new telly project.

Those luxury listings and lavish rentals he flogs off-screen have allegedly raked him in a whopping $9.6 million in sales this last year, reports So Dramatic!

"Property records show Daniel sold 12 homes in 12 months, a mix of houses and apartments, with an average sale price of $1.1 million and a turnaround time of just 48 days on the market," states the publication.

He's earning huge commissions on multi-million dollar properties, according to recent investigations, making for one eye-watering wage.

As for his exact salary, we're not sure what Danny brings home on a day-to-day or month-to-month basis but we can imagine it's enough to facilitate his flash lifestyle and fund his snazzy wardrobe.

We should have known after friends described him as "fun, confident, and the life of the party" before his appearance on MAFS.

One of his pals said: "Daniel’s got this real swagger about him. He’s confident, sharp, and always up for a good time. He’s definitely not the shy type.

"He rolls with a pretty glam Melbourne crowd, too. Lots of influencers, creatives, that sort of scene."