MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt – age, where he's from and impressive real estate career explained

18 March 2026, 19:00

British groom Danny describes himself as a 'cuddly teddy bear'.
British groom Danny describes himself as a 'cuddly teddy bear'. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's 2026 groom Danny Hewitt has bundles of "swagger and cheek" but who is he? Here's everything you need to know, including his real estate career and where he's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt signed up to series 13 looking for a wife to tame his "player ways".

The self-confessed geezer admitted to losing some amazing women due to his bad behaviour, but now he's "learned his lesson" he wants to find his "ride or die".

In one of his first introductions, the dapper contestant joked that you could 'never be too overdressed' for the occasion, but will the British groom put more effort into his outfits than his new wife?

Here's everything you need to know about MAFS contestant Danny, from where he's from and his Instagram account to his impressive real estate career in Australia.

Who is MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt?

Age: 34

From: London, UK, but lives in Victoria, Melbourne

Instagram: @dannyhewittt

London-born Danny admits he's 'fiercely protective of the people he loves' and describes himself as hugely loyal.

He tied the knot to bride Bec Zachariah during one of the early episodes of MAFS series 13 but the two hit rocky ground on day two.

Will his 'teddy bear' traits win her over, or will his tendency to 'speak his mind' add more friction to their marriage?

What is MAFS Australia's Danny's job?

Along with his latest role as a reality groom, Danny work in real estate and finance.

He describes himself as a businessman and strikes up deals in property via his own business.

Danny Hewitt's real estate career explained

Danny trained as a tradesman back in England and used his skills when he relocated to Melbourne 14 years ago.

But the dusty boots and hi-vis jackets didn't quite fit with his Aussie ambitions, so he swapped his workman's jacket for a ritzy job in real estate.

Since switching careers, he has started up his own property business in Ashburton, Victoria, and it seems like the London-born groom has been doing pretty well on the run up to the show.

Reports claim his company recently turned over an eye-watering $9.6 million in sales.

Where is MAFS Australia's Danny from?

Despite now residing in Melbourne, Danny was actually born in London in 1991 and grew up in the capital.

The MAFS Australia groom lived in the UK for over two decades and moved to Australia in his early 20s, while his parents now live in Norfolk.

Relocating Down Under in 2012 after 'falling in love' with the country, he puts the move down to simply preferring the weather and the women.

"I originally came to Australia in 2012 for a couple of months but fell in love with the country and decided to stay, mostly because of the weather and the women.

"I usually go home for Christmas every year because Christmas in Australia is no where near as good as home!" he said.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia contestant Bec Zacharia is hoping to find her Prince Charming.

MAFS Australia's Bec Zacharia - age, job, Instagram and weight loss journey revealed

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Married At First Sight Australia introduced Brook and Chris together

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status

MAFS Australia's David Momoh - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

MAFS Australia is hotting up with a brand new twist this week.

MAFS Australia unleashes shock new twist to expose contestants and send show into chaos

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

A MAFS groom has revealed his connection to the footballer.

MAFS Australia 2026 groom reveals he's closely related to David Beckham

MAFS 2026 groom Steven has opened up about his secret past.

MAFS Australia's Steven looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps before TV fame

Grayson and Julia shared an instant connection on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

Love Island All Stars winners are rumoured to have split since leaving the villa

Are Love Island All Stars couple Ciaran and Samie still together?

Love Island

Sarah Michelle Gellar told fans the new Buffy series had been shelved.

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits she’s ‘really sad’ after Buffy reboot is scrapped

The stars of Bridesmaids delighted audiences at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 15)

Bridesmaids stars reunite at Oscars in surprise comedy sketch as fans call for long-awaited sequel
Long before the Oscars buzz, Jessie Buckley first appeared on TV as a teenager competing on a BBC talent show.

When Oscar favourite Jessie Buckley, 17, first found fame on TV talent show I'd Do Anything
Love Island's Millie clears up the confusion around her friendship with Lucinda

Love Island All Star's Millie finally addresses friendship issues with Lucinda

Love Island

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up confirmed for 2026

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Married at First Sight Australia relationship expert Mel Schilling has revealed she is living with terminal cancer.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis: "I don’t know how long I have left"

MAFS Australia's Steven and Rebecca were the final couple to marry this season

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 has welcomed Danny and Bec to the romantic experiement

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

MAFS couple Bec and Danny got off to a rocky start.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Ankita and Micah were axed from MAFS season 13.

MAFS Australia 2026 couple 'deleted' from show despite filming wedding and honeymoon

Mel and Luke got off to a disastrous start.

MAFS Australia bride Mel reveals wedding day disaster that wasn't shown on TV