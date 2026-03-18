MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt – age, where he's from and impressive real estate career explained

British groom Danny describes himself as a 'cuddly teddy bear'. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's 2026 groom Danny Hewitt has bundles of "swagger and cheek" but who is he? Here's everything you need to know, including his real estate career and where he's from.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Danny Hewitt signed up to series 13 looking for a wife to tame his "player ways".

The self-confessed geezer admitted to losing some amazing women due to his bad behaviour, but now he's "learned his lesson" he wants to find his "ride or die".

In one of his first introductions, the dapper contestant joked that you could 'never be too overdressed' for the occasion, but will the British groom put more effort into his outfits than his new wife?

Here's everything you need to know about MAFS contestant Danny, from where he's from and his Instagram account to his impressive real estate career in Australia.

Who is MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt?

Age: 34

From: London, UK, but lives in Victoria, Melbourne

Instagram: @dannyhewittt

London-born Danny admits he's 'fiercely protective of the people he loves' and describes himself as hugely loyal.

He tied the knot to bride Bec Zachariah during one of the early episodes of MAFS series 13 but the two hit rocky ground on day two.

Will his 'teddy bear' traits win her over, or will his tendency to 'speak his mind' add more friction to their marriage?

What is MAFS Australia's Danny's job?

Along with his latest role as a reality groom, Danny work in real estate and finance.

He describes himself as a businessman and strikes up deals in property via his own business.

Danny Hewitt's real estate career explained

Danny trained as a tradesman back in England and used his skills when he relocated to Melbourne 14 years ago.

But the dusty boots and hi-vis jackets didn't quite fit with his Aussie ambitions, so he swapped his workman's jacket for a ritzy job in real estate.

Since switching careers, he has started up his own property business in Ashburton, Victoria, and it seems like the London-born groom has been doing pretty well on the run up to the show.

Reports claim his company recently turned over an eye-watering $9.6 million in sales.

Where is MAFS Australia's Danny from?

Despite now residing in Melbourne, Danny was actually born in London in 1991 and grew up in the capital.

The MAFS Australia groom lived in the UK for over two decades and moved to Australia in his early 20s, while his parents now live in Norfolk.

Relocating Down Under in 2012 after 'falling in love' with the country, he puts the move down to simply preferring the weather and the women.

"I originally came to Australia in 2012 for a couple of months but fell in love with the country and decided to stay, mostly because of the weather and the women.

"I usually go home for Christmas every year because Christmas in Australia is no where near as good as home!" he said.