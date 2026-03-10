MAFS Australia fans react to first weddings and beg one groom to 'run' from 'red flag' bride

10 March 2026, 11:53 | Updated: 10 March 2026, 12:01

MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13.
MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off with a bang – and viewers are already saying one groom "should be running out of that door".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have reacted to the first weddings of the brand new series – and they had plenty to say about the latest group of hopefuls tying the knot on TV.

Taking to social media to vent about the 2026 cast following season 13's debut, fans branded one bride a 'red flag' for her 'childish' and 'controlling' behaviour and told her husband to 'run for his life'.

Episode one aired in the UK on Monday night and saw Alissa Fay and David Momoh say "I do" in a cringeworthy ceremony that was plagued with hard-to-watch moments.

The strong-minded bride, 33, shocked fans when she told her new spouse she couldn't marry him unless he dropped to one knee to propose first.

Alissa forced new husband David to propose at the altar.
Alissa forced new husband David to propose at the altar. Picture: Channel 4

The ex-rapper, 31, relented and sealed their marriage with a kiss, but viewers flocked to social media to air their feelings on the controversial new couple.

Many laid into the former nurse, branding her 'insane' for playing mind games with a total stranger on their so-called 'sacred' day.

While others labelled David a 'fool' for bowing down to her demands so early on in their relationship.

"Ugh it’s episode 1 and Alissa and her enabling family and friends are on full show. The whole down on one knee demand was weird. David should’ve just walked out there and then😬 #MAFSAU," fumed one X user.

"I'm nervous for David," stated a second.

"David is far too good for Alissa. She's childish, manipulative and controlling. #Mafsaus," wrote a third.

A fourth raged: "Run for your life David. What a manipulative cow #mafsau alissa."

While a fifth added: "Alissa NEEDED to be in control & know she has a submissive for a husband who she can boss, manipulate & gaslight. Oh David. Foolish man."

Fans branded Alissa 'manipulative' and told David to 'run for his life'.
Fans branded Alissa 'manipulative' and told David to 'run for his life'. Picture: Channel 4

One viewer even blamed MAFS experts Mel Schilling, Jon Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla for putting together two people who weren't obviously compatible in the first place.

"Gym junkie David doesn't want a sweary, crazy woman who drinks a lot... so they match him with Alissa, a crazy sweary woman who drinks a lot... what could possibly go wrong? #MAFSAU #MAFS," joked one fan.

While another simply questioned the legitimacy of the E4 experts, adding: "Maybe everyone was too hasty in jumping on Chris last night with his air quotes around the 'experts'... I mean he’s just saying what WE’RE all thinking!"

Some fans think the new couple are just a 'slow burn'.
Some fans think the new couple are just a 'slow burn'. Picture: Channel 4

Not all MAFS fans were in agreement on social media though, as some believed David and Alissa were in fact a 'slow burn' who would surprise people in the future.

"I think Alissa and David are the most authentic couple so far...," said one viewer.

"Aw David and Alissa are sweeties. Hope they last," wrote a second.

"I'm high key loving this relationship. Alissa and David," declared another.

While a fourth predicted: "I say now, David and Alissa will be a slow burner, but will definitely work."

Viewers can tune in nightly on E4 from Monday to Thursday for new episodes, which air a few weeks behind the same season in Australia, to see if David and Alissa really do have potential – or if their marriage was a total flop from the start.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed
MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

MAFS Australia is hoping to heal bride Alissa's heart after a recent break up

MAFS Australia's Alissa Fay - age, job, ex-boyfriend and social media career revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status

MAFS Australia's David Momah - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

MAFS Australia Rachel and Steven are looking for a partner after more than a decade single

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Latest TV & Movies News

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up confirmed for 2026

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

Love Island All Stars's Samie and Lucinda have continued their fall out away rom the villa

Love Island All Stars winner Samie "upset about the whole thing" as Lucinda feud intensifies

Love Island

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',

Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"
Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

MAFS Australia brides and grooms

When is MAFS Australia 2026 on in the UK? Start date confirmed

The MAFS spin-off is 'coming soon' – and we can't wait!

Second Married at First Sight - release date, cast and experiment details revealed

Mel has been an integral part of the show since season two of MAFS Australia.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling quits show after twelve years with shock statement

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony.

MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

Joe and Julia-Ruth's hook-up was exposed this week.

MAFS UK's Joe breaks silence after Julia-Ruth exposes secret off-camera romance

MAFS UK is on every night this week.

When is MAFS UK on this week? Final vows and two-part reunion schedule revealed