MAFS Australia fans react to first weddings and beg one groom to 'run' from 'red flag' bride

MAFS fans react to the very first weddings of season 13. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off with a bang – and viewers are already saying one groom "should be running out of that door".

Married At First Sight Australia viewers have reacted to the first weddings of the brand new series – and they had plenty to say about the latest group of hopefuls tying the knot on TV.

Taking to social media to vent about the 2026 cast following season 13's debut, fans branded one bride a 'red flag' for her 'childish' and 'controlling' behaviour and told her husband to 'run for his life'.

Episode one aired in the UK on Monday night and saw Alissa Fay and David Momoh say "I do" in a cringeworthy ceremony that was plagued with hard-to-watch moments.

The strong-minded bride, 33, shocked fans when she told her new spouse she couldn't marry him unless he dropped to one knee to propose first.

Alissa forced new husband David to propose at the altar. Picture: Channel 4

The ex-rapper, 31, relented and sealed their marriage with a kiss, but viewers flocked to social media to air their feelings on the controversial new couple.

Many laid into the former nurse, branding her 'insane' for playing mind games with a total stranger on their so-called 'sacred' day.

While others labelled David a 'fool' for bowing down to her demands so early on in their relationship.

"Ugh it’s episode 1 and Alissa and her enabling family and friends are on full show. The whole down on one knee demand was weird. David should’ve just walked out there and then😬 #MAFSAU," fumed one X user.

"I'm nervous for David," stated a second.

"David is far too good for Alissa. She's childish, manipulative and controlling. #Mafsaus," wrote a third.

A fourth raged: "Run for your life David. What a manipulative cow #mafsau alissa."

While a fifth added: "Alissa NEEDED to be in control & know she has a submissive for a husband who she can boss, manipulate & gaslight. Oh David. Foolish man."

Fans branded Alissa 'manipulative' and told David to 'run for his life'. Picture: Channel 4

One viewer even blamed MAFS experts Mel Schilling, Jon Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla for putting together two people who weren't obviously compatible in the first place.

"Gym junkie David doesn't want a sweary, crazy woman who drinks a lot... so they match him with Alissa, a crazy sweary woman who drinks a lot... what could possibly go wrong? #MAFSAU #MAFS," joked one fan.

While another simply questioned the legitimacy of the E4 experts, adding: "Maybe everyone was too hasty in jumping on Chris last night with his air quotes around the 'experts'... I mean he’s just saying what WE’RE all thinking!"

Some fans think the new couple are just a 'slow burn'. Picture: Channel 4

Not all MAFS fans were in agreement on social media though, as some believed David and Alissa were in fact a 'slow burn' who would surprise people in the future.

"I think Alissa and David are the most authentic couple so far...," said one viewer.

"Aw David and Alissa are sweeties. Hope they last," wrote a second.

"I'm high key loving this relationship. Alissa and David," declared another.

While a fourth predicted: "I say now, David and Alissa will be a slow burner, but will definitely work."

Viewers can tune in nightly on E4 from Monday to Thursday for new episodes, which air a few weeks behind the same season in Australia, to see if David and Alissa really do have potential – or if their marriage was a total flop from the start.