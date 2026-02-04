MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony. Picture: Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Bride Bec was blown away by a handsome stranger at her wedding, but it wasn't her groom – watch the dramatic first look at MAFS Australia 2026 below.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has kicked off with a bang down under as the first two couples have already tied the knot on TV, and what a wild start it's been.

Despite not airing in the UK for a few more weeks, producers have dropped a juicy teaser clip on social media hinting at all the drama that's set to come our way.

The taster video sees new bride Rebecca 'Bec' Zacharia, 35, lock eyes with a famous wedding guest during the ceremony before dropping a huge bombshell his way, leaving everyone else gobsmacked.

After quizzing the familiar face on his identity, she realises who the mystery man really is and puts her feisty personality on show – all in front of her brand new groom.

She spotted a familiar face among her wedding guests. Picture: Nine

It turns out her new husband Daniel 'Danny' Hewitt, 34, is close friends with Australia's answer to Magic Mike – a well-known male entertainer called Will Parfitt, who has over 3million followers on Instagram.

The 35-year-old earns a living working as a dancer and stripper in the hit show Magic Men, a live stage production based on the smash-hit 2012 movie Magic Mike starring Channing Tatum.

"Has anyone ever told you, you look like what's his name? Channing Tatum", she announces after noticing Will among the wedding guests.

"He gets that all the time," laughed her groom Daniel as he stands opposite new bride Bec.

"Have you seen that stripper that's making heaps of money? Is that you?," she adds, to which her husband confirms: "That's him, yeah."

Watch the MAFS Australia first look teaser below:

In a dramatic twist, she also drops some shocking gossip in front of her wedding guests, firing at Will: "You slept with my friend the other night."

Speaking to producers after the shock reveal, the stripper says: "I didn't recognise the bride so that's all that matters!"

"I heard you didn't ring her after so...," Bec jibes as she stands at the altar in her white dress.

Will's identity was revealed during the ceremony. Picture: Nine

Following the ceremony in Sydney, Will and his pal were interviewed about her spicy comments, with one guest saying: "She gave him a bit of a shakedown."

Will chimed in: "She did try and stitch me up a little bit, yeah. She's going to need to carry on with that type of banter, especially to deal with Danny.

"She's feisty mate, I like it."

It seems Bec has earned the official seal of approval from her husband's best pals, but what about the groom himself? And what will love experts Jon Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla make of it all?

For that, we'll have to wait for episode one to air on E4 on Monday 3rd March.