MAFS Australia first look sees marriages crumble as two brides move out and one flies home

Fans are preparing for three explosive showdowns in tonight's episode. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

It's crunch time for three Married At First Sight Australia couples as relationships begin to fall apart within the experiment – but who has called it quits? Here's the latest.

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Married At First Sight Australia has been hotting up this week as the show's experts move the cast into the next crucial stages of the experiment.

Revelations Week saw brides and grooms like Alissa Fay and David Momoh grow closer as they gained a new understanding of each other, while the same tasks caused total chaos for others, including Brook Crompton and Chris Nield.

Now, with Intimacy Week in full swing, another cohort of couples have come under the spotlight and it makes for uncomfortable viewing – beware there's spoilers ahead.

Tonight's first look sees a handful of marriages break down as two of the TV wives move out of the apartments they share with their husbands. Meanwhile, one of this year's contestants is so 'done' with her man she decides to fly all the way home.

Ending their relationship with a one-way ticket to the Gold Coast in tonight's show is model Brook, who leaves husband Chris in the dust – and absolutely gutted.

Her departure comes after a tense few days for the pair, who haven't re-connected properly since the brunette beauty watched the football player's controversial MAFS audition video.

On Wednesday, the self-confessed cynic tries to make it up to his love interest with a sweet spa night, complete with bubble bath, champagne, face masks and candles but she admits to feeling "a little bit smothered".

As he kicks himself for being 'too much' for Brook, Chris is left reeling in their living room wondering why he admitted to hating 'fake tan, needy girls and fat people' in his tape.

While his relationship falls apart, another two couples are also crumbling as both Rebecca Zukowski and Rachel Gilmore decide to move out of their flats in tonight's dramatic episode.

Rebecca tells Steve Powell she's "done" with both him and their relationship after he rejected her ultimate fantasy night.

She was hoping for a fun evening of dress-up and maybe even some romance, but this was bluntly batted away by her uninterested husband.

Unsurprisingly, her decision to storm out of their shared pad doesn't impact him at all, either.

"Rebecca's just highly ﻿emotional and loud and rude and quite crude as well. I don't think I'm doing a lot wrong, to be honest," the 50-year-old groom sighed.

Rachel's departure, however, does cause a reaction from her groom Steven Danyluk, but it isn't remorse as some fans are hoping for.

She's furious in the wake of the marine technician explaining he couldn't passionately kiss her during Intimacy Week as he wasn't attracted to her.

Also in tonight's show, she disturbs his morning coffee to tell him she's off and while he greets her with a 'Happy Birthday', his gift is simply to help pack her stuff.

Will there be a magic turnaround for any of these marriages? We'll have to wait and see how all three play out.