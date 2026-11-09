MAFS Australia future confirmed by Channel 4

MAFS Australia's future in the UK has been confirmed by Channel 4. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight UK has been completely cancelled by the channel and they've now made final decisions on the overseas versions.

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In early November, Channel 4 confirmed the popular Married At First Sight UK series was officially axed following a further investigation into recent allegations made around contestant welfare.

But while Channel 4 has made the final decision on the British MAFS, it has now also confirmed the future of the overseas shows which they also air every year.

From the extremely popular MAFS Australia to the New Zealand and US versions, the broadcaster has revealed they will no longer air any future seasons.

A C4 spokesperson told Broadcast: "We have no intention to broadcast future international productions of the format."

MAFS Australia is a hugely popular version of the show in the UK. Picture: Channel 9

MAFS Australia is produced by Endemol Shine Australia and had average viewings of 690,000 viewers per night when it aired on E4 between March and May 2026.

The new series, which features experts Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and new addition Marryam Chehelnabi, has already began filming and typically appears on Channel 9 in Australia. It has not been confirmed how UK viewers can tune in just yet.

Channel 4 decided to axe MAFS UK following an extensive investigation on how the show was conducted.

Earlier in 2026, the it faced serious allegations and scrutiny over the care of the cast following a Panorama documentary and was instantly pulled from the channel.

It was revealed that despite all necessary precautions being taken to make the show in the first place, they're now hoping to put in even tighter regulations for future formats.

Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra said: "Welfare across all our programmes is a primary concern, so we welcome the review, its findings and recommendations.

Channel 4 has made the difficult decision to move away from all Married At First Sight shows. Picture: Getty

"Whilst the review praised the welfare protocols in place and made no findings that Channel 4 breached the Ofcom Code or that the format is inherently unsafe, I have to consider when is the right time for Channel 4 to move on from a format."

She went on to express her condolences for the "distress those women have clearly felt" when previously making the show.

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