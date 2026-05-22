MAFS Australia's Gia breaks silence on losing job following her behaviour on the show

MAFS Australia bride Gia has given fans clarity on her alleged job loss. Picture: Gia/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Gia Fleur was one of Married At First Sight Australia's most controversial brides with reports suggesting her actions led to her being fired from her nurse job.

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MAFS Australia 2026 came to an explosive end for bride Gia Fleur who's controversial behaviour caused the break up of her marriage to husband Scott McCristal.

Not only was her relationship with Scott pretty contentious, TV viewers found her actions around the dinner party table and her friendships to be pretty surprising too.

Following her departure from Married At First Sight Australia 2026, Gia has indulged in her "villain" title with reports suggesting she even lost her job as a nurse because of her ways on the small screen.

However, after weeks of rumours, Gia has finally broken her silence on the idea she was fired and revealed that wasn't even her actual job when she went on the show.

Speaking on Australia's the Villain Edit podcast, when asked if she had lost her job she said: "No. I wasn’t even working in that job when I applied for MAFS.

"Everyone’s like, she’s lost her job. I didn’t even work in that job. I haven’t worked in that job for years."

On MAFS, Gia's job was listed as a 'Disability Support Worker' but she revealed she hasn't been in that career for around six years and was actually a property developer at the time of applying.

She continued: "I was in property development. I was flipping houses. That’s what I was doing. But it didn’t look good for them, I guess, to put that as my job title, so they ran with the disability support."

Not as lucky is Bec who actually found her behaviour on MAFS to be the end of her career as an Account Manager.

Gia Fleur's behaviour on MAFS proved to be some of the most dramatic viewers have seen. Picture: Channel 9

In an interview she said: "I’ve lost my job and I feel like I’m pretty much unemployable now."

Bec opened up and said: "After my abhorrent behaviour at dinner party three was aired, my employer, the very next day, suggested I don’t come back after MAFS had finished airing. I declined.

“A week later, I was informed I didn’t have an option to stay and was dismissed from my workplace!"

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