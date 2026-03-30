How do MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa really know one another?

MAFS Australia's Bec and Alissa were feuding throughout the series. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At first Sight viewers were shocked to hear that Bec and Alissa knew of one another before the experiment - but what's the truth behind their connection? Here's what we know.

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Married At First Sight Australia has been as much about the girl's fall outs as it has been about the marriages, in particular for Bec and Alissa.

Going head-to-head throughout the experiment, Bec, Gia and Brook all singled out Alissa and Stella from the beginning of the reality TV show.

With the angst coming from nowhere, viewers were soon shocked to hear that Bec knew Alissa from before going on MAFS, with some concluding this must be where her issues originally come from.

During the second explosive dinner party, Danny's wife claimed she knew of her fellow contestant and that she had "dirt" on her because they both mixed in the same circles in Adelaide.

MAFS Australia's Alissa has spoken about Bec's claims they knew each other before the TV show. Picture: Channel 9

However, Alissa has now officially stepped forward and explosed the truth about their alleged connection.

Talking to Chattr, she said: "She doesn’t know me. We have a few mutual friends. I had only met Bec briefly, once or twice at a mutual friend’s gathering. But, we never had a relationship. I didn’t know her from a bar of soap.

"It’s funny. She thought she had dirt on me. But it wasn’t dirt. It was just mean. It was just her trying to tear me down, and gang up, which is just nasty."

The dinner party in question, where Brook made a dramatic return after leaving her husband Chris, saw Alissa and Stella targeted by the other women in the group, something Alissa claims was done spitefully.

"Stella and I called the girls a five-headed dragon; Brooke, Gia, Bec, Rebecca and Mel, and they were all in a group chat together prior to this dinner party, talking about tearing us down," she revealed.

MAFS 2026 bride Bec claims she had "dirt" on fellow contestant Alissa. Picture: Channel 9

The tension between the two brides continues to build throughout the series as 'vile' texts from Bec about Alissa and her husband David also emerge.

Alissa does reveal that some beautiful friendships did come out of her time on MAFS though as she tells fans how close she is with Rachel and Stella.

She said: "So, me, Rachel and Stella are very close. Rachel’s actually my best friend, she’s gorg. Stella’s also very, very, very close to me, but Rachel is actually my closest friend throughout the season. And obviously, I’m friends with Julia as well."

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