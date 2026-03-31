MAFS Australia's new 'intruder' brides and grooms revealed as they crash experiment tonight

Married At First Sight Australia's new intruder couples have been revealed. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Six new singletons are set to tie the knot in tonight's episode of Married At First Sight Australia – meet the brand new brides and grooms joining the 2026 cast.

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Married At First Sight Australia's brand new 'intruder' couples have been revealed ahead of tonight's explosive triple wedding episode.

Six fresh singletons are set to crash the experiment, trying the knot to their expert matches in three romantic ceremonies – with a sprinkle of drama, of course.

From an ex-solider looking for love to a real estate agent who wants her happily ever after, the latest contestants are waiting in the wings for their big moment.

So who are the new brides and grooms joining the MAFS line-up? Meet the fresh couples about to shake up the 2026 cast.

The experts have paired up three new couples for 2026. Picture: Channel Nine

Chris Robinson

Age: 38

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Farmer and Gym Owner

Instagram: @its.chris.robinson

MAFS star Chris is a self-confessed neat freak who gets down and dirty on his countryside land, but equally loves to glam up for a city night out.

He was raised on a cattle farm in Queensland by his mum and came out as gay aged 18, then moved to Sydney to start a new life and now owns a gym.

After three failed long-term relationships, the 'kind and generous' groom is looking for a man who can adapt to his lifestyle.

Sammy Stanton

Age: 34

From: South Australia

Occupation: Fitness Studio Owner

Instagram: @sammystants

New groom Sam is passionate about fitness and following a stint in America, set up his own successful cycle spin studio.

Following two relationships that didn't work out but ended on good terms, the charming boy-next-door wants to emulate his parents long and loving marriage.

The romantic is searching for a fit and emotionally mature guy who can sing and dance, but also get his hands dirty.

Stephanie Marshall

Age: 32

From: Queensland

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Instagram: @stephaniekatemarshall

Independent woman Stephanie has her life together, working as a successful real estate agent as she strives to become the best businesswoman she can.

When it comes to her romantic life though, she's not had as much luck, admitting she's never fallen in love and hasn't experienced a serious relationship.

She's looking for a partner who can match her drive, ambition, conservative values and desire for success, and isn't intimated by her strong character.

Tyson Gordon

Age: 30

From: Queensland

Occupation: Property Investor

Instagram: @tysongordonn

Former soldier Tyson has already given marriage a spin, tying to knot to a Morman woman from Utah when he was just 23 years old.

Sadly, his relationship didn't work out and the couple split, but now after six years the former military man is ready to move on with someone new.

The now-property investor is disciplined, structured and sees himself as a provider and protector for a loyal woman who appreciates honesty and commitment.

Joel Moses

Age: 31

From: New South Wales

Occupation: Model

Instagram: @joel__moses

MAFS groom Joel was born and raised in Sydney, but his Iraqi heritage plays an important role in his identity.

The model credits his own mum, who he brands a "spiritual goddess", for his love of psychology and admits she helped him face his bullies when he 'felt different' as a teen.

As for love, he's experienced one serious relationship in his life but when it ended, he committed to improving himself through fitness and personal growth techniques.

Now, he wants a life partner and a family with a woman who is serious about finding an authentic connection.

Juliette Chae

Age: 27

From: Victoriaclick here

Occupation: Receptionist

Instagram: @juliettechae

Juliette has been single for four years and although she values independence, she's had enough of dating games (and ghosting) and now just wants to settle down for good.

The glamorous bride, who has Lebanese, Maltese and Egyptian heritage, is working towards her real estate licence as she earns money as a receptionist – but would happily trade it all in to become a mum.

She admits she hopes MAFS will help her grow as a person, too, as she confesses she can be possessive and overly invested in relationships at times.

So will she meet her perfect match and start a family? She's crossing her fingers.