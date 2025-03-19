MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals real reason she used an Airbnb for home stays

Jacqui has taken to social media to confirm that the flat is not her home and was rented for the purposes of the show. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot / Instagram - Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui has admitted that she didn't welcome husband Ryan into her real home during home stays week, opting to rent a property for the show instead.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has revealed why she chose to bring husband Ryan to an Airbnb instead of her actual house during the home stays.

This week, we saw Jacqui and Ryan travel back to each other's hometowns as they took part in one of the experiment's final tasks, also known as home stays, where experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla force the couples to work out whether their romances will last following the end of Married At First Sight.

Before heading over to Ryan's home in South-West Sydney, the pair visited the Northern Beaches where Jacqui lives. However, many fans were left confuse by the lack of personal items on display at the home, leading them to question whether this was in fact her real home.

Now, Jacqui has taken to social media to confirm that the flat is not her home and was rented for the purposes of the show, putting her reasons for making this decision down to "security".

Jacqui said she used an Airbnb for the MAFS home stays task as she wasn't "comfortable" with welcoming viewers into her house. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot / Instagram

Posting on her second Instagram account, Jacqui shared a picture of herself with the caption: "For anyone curious, this was taken at my actual Manly apartment.

"As a single lady, security and privacy is important to me and my friends. I didn't feel comfortable opening my home up to all of Australia."

She went on to point out that much of the MAFS Australia set is also pretend, including the apartments the couples live in, which she describes as "decorated hotel rooms."

Jacqui explained that she didn't think that using an Airbnb for the home stays task was an issue, as she wanted to spend that time introducing the general area to her husband.

"Home stays is about getting to know someone in their usual neighbourhood doing usual activities," she wrote: "If you care about the actual homes you should watch a show like The Block, not MAFS lol."

MAFS Australia viewers pointed out that Jacqui's 'home' was very empty. Picture: Nine

According to the Daily Mail, the Airbnb Jacqui rented for the home stays task on MAFS cost $200-a-night and was put in place as an alternative after he own home was deemed "too small" for filming.

A production insider told the publication: "Jacqui's actual living situation was deemed 'too small' and impractical for filming. She had roommates living at her house and it was in a messy state, and she didn't feel comfortable with it."

They added: "Ryan and Jacqui were instructed not to make any mention that it was a fake house and just to pretend that it was actually Jacqui's."

