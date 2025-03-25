MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue! Picture: Jacqui Burfoot / Instagram - Nine

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue and published the text messages she sent Rhi's husband Jeff during the experiment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Jacqui came under scrutiny on the hit reality show when it was revealed by Jeff that she had text him asking to meet-up without his wife, Rhi, there.

In the Married At First Sight scenes, Jeff and Rhi can be seen in their apartment reacting to the "shady" text message, with the bride taking particular issue with Jacqui's request that she is not there for the conversation.

The fallout from the texts escalates at Beth and Teejay's wedding, where Rhi and Jeff's questions over the bride's motivations leaves her in a state of tears and begging for assurance from her own husband, Ryan.

Now, in an attempt to clear her name, Jacqui has leaked the text messages she sent to Jeff, and they appear to tell a very different story to the one we saw Married At First Sight.

Rhi and Jeff were left shocked at Jacqui's actions during MAFS. Picture: Nine

Since MAFS Australia started airing, Jacqui has gone rogue from the experiment, using her social media platforms to "expose" the show and her ex-husband Ryan for their bad behaviour during filming.

Among many bombshell claims, Jacqui decided to drop screenshots of the texts between her and Jeff, which appear to show her reaching out for help and support from Rhi and Jeff.

In the first message she sent Jeff, Jacqui penned: "Hey Jeff it's Jacqui (Ryan gave me your number - hope that's allg!) I was keen to ask Rhi about this but since she hasn't had the chance to message me yet, I'll just ask you instead." Jacqui went on to ask about a PR event, questioning whether Jeff and Rhi had attended.

Jacqui shared the text messages she and Jeff shared in a bid to clear her name. Picture: Jacqui Burfoot / Instagram

She then moved the conversation on to her relationship with Ryan, texting Jeff: "I am struggling and in need of off camera help on how to navigate a situation I'm in. I don't want to drag you into an uncomfortable situation with production, but if you were open to advice, I'd love to get it. No pressure and no stress either way. But just let me know. Also am aware we are all super busy and stressed too so totally understand if you don't have the energy right now etc!"

Jeff appeared to be open to chatting to Jacqui and helping her out, replying: "Do you wanna quickly come chat to me and Rhi? Or just me?." She then replied that she was "happy to chat" to both Jeff and Rhi, but added: "I think it would be safer to keep it as just you."

She went on: "I know you are pretty switched on, and I basically just want to know how to share my side of the story with the cameras and group without ruining Ryan's life etc. It's more a man-man thing I think.. as he's also my priority and we are both f***ed off with the producers for our pairing us together, and his behaviour hasn't stopped and I am worried about my association with him now.. so I'm pretty much in a stalemate without speaking up and throwing him under the bus and out (which isn't fair on him either and would be deadly for me too).

"Do you think we could do a friendly 1:1 tomorrow? I also don't want Rhi's opinion of him to be influenced by my voice as at this stage I'd rather keep it off camera, and he's genuinely an okay guy. Sorry I know that's ALOT to ask..I'm genuinely worried about our lives after this show."

Jacqui said she was struggling in the experiment with Ryan. Picture: Nine

Jacqui also appeared on the So Dramatic! Podcast 'MAFS Afterparty' with Lauren Dunn where she added more context to what happened.

"I tried to reach out to Rhi but she ghosted me," she told Lauren: "I was happy for Rhi to be there, but I didn't want to get her in trouble with production."

She went on to explain that when she visited Jeff and Rhi's apartment to chat, the bride was still in the room and asked whether she should leave, to which Jacqui said no. They started talking, but were interrupted when the house AP entered the room and "kicked her out" of their apartment.

Following this, she said that Jeff reached out to ask whether Jacqui wanted to carry on chatting about her situation with Ryan over coffee the next morning.

She accepted and met Jeff at the coffee shop, with Rhi also being there when she arrived. Jacqui claims that Rhi then voluntarily left the conversation.

Jacqui has accused the couple of "twisting the truth" for the show, adding: "It was always their choice, I didn't care if she was there or not. She was invited, and she actually chose to remove herself. It was very snakey."

