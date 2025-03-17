New video confirms MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi are still together and 'in love'

17 March 2025, 16:01

MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi confirm they're still together and 'in love'
MAFS Australia's Jeff and Rhi confirm they're still together and 'in love'. Picture: Nine / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight Australia's Jeff and Rhi have revealed that they are still together and stronger than ever as they share loving speeches to one another.

MAFS Australia 2025 may still be airing Down Under and over here in the UK, but couple Jeff and Rhi have made no secret of the fact they are still together and going strong following their time on the hit reality show.

Rhi and Jeff had an unexpected time on Married At First Sight when it was revealed on their wedding day that they had already dated, with both the bride and the groom being shocked by the turn of events, especially when they had signed up to marry a stranger.

Despite this, the pair took the experiment in their stride and used the experts and the challenges to create a strong foundation, making them one of the strongest couples on our screens right now.

Now, it has been confirmed that following MAFS (which ended filming in November 2024) Rhi and Jeff are still together and very much in love.

Rhi and Jeff are still going strong after leaving the experiment
Rhi and Jeff are still going strong after leaving the experiment. Picture: Nine

Jeff and Rhi haven't exactly been trying to hide the fact that they are still an item, with the pair being pictured out together on several occasions, including the groom's 40th birthday this month.

However, in a new video from Jeff's birthday party in Melbourne, we have been given a more in-depth look into just where the couple are in their romance - and it's exciting!

In a video obtained by So Dramatic! Podcast, Rhi and Jeff can both be seen delivering speeches at the birthday celebrations, with the groom even confessing his love for his bride.

Jeff tells Rhi that he "loves her" in the video from his birthday
Jeff tells Rhi that he "loves her" in the video from his birthday. Picture: Nine / Instagram

In the short clip of Rhi's speech, she can be heard saying: "You're the best person that I've ever met," while the partygoers clap.

Meanwhile, Jeff said to the crowd: “You’re always by my side, you always have my back and I’m so thankful for the relationship we have,” before adding: “I do love you so much.”

It looks like Rhi and Jeff aren't the only successful couple of MAFS Australia 2025, as the couple have also been seen dining with fellow-participants Carina and Paul.

