Are MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette still together?

10 April 2026, 14:51

Was it happily ever after for this bride and groom?
Was it happily ever after for this bride and groom? Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Joel Moses and Juliette Chae got married during MAFS Australia 2026 but are the couple still together, or have they split? Here's the latest but beware, there are spoilers ahead.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Joel Moses and Juliette Chae were late into the experiment, joining the original couples as two brand new intruders.

With less time on the show to deepen their marriage, but also less time to learn each other's irritating quirks, did they stay in the honeymoon stage for long, or have they missed an opportunity to grow?

At first look, they were matched well with Juliette seeming impressed by her hunky 'goofball' but just hours later, alarm bells began ringing when the groom and his mother delivered 'performative' speeches she just wasn't buying.

Now we're almost at the end of the series, are MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette still together or have they split? Here's the latest, but beware, there are spoilers.

Juliette got the "ick" pretty quick, but Joel just branded her "cruel".
Juliette got the "ick" pretty quick, but Joel just branded her "cruel". Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Joel and Juliette still together?

The receptionist almost immediately disliked her groom due to his "questionable" humour at their wedding and "mummy's boy" attitude.

She felt Joel was making a "joke" of their marriage, which she insisted she was willing to take seriously.

But he claimed she was instead intent on being "mean, moody and cruel" to him, consistently ignoring him too, which prompted him to beg for more "kindness" from her.

The "aggravated" bride couldn't get past the "ick" or his so-called "theatrical" personality, which he struggled to understand and slammed her lack of effort in the relationship.

It's no wonder they didn't last.

The pair clashed halfway through their wedding day and it continued the entire experiment.
The pair clashed halfway through their wedding day and it continued the entire experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

"If I wasn't part of this experiment, and I just met Joel out, I wouldn't be proceeding," Juliette admitted during filming.

Emotions exploded during their intimacy challenge, with the bride telling her husband: "I’m not going to stare into your devil eyes."

Joel continued to defend his character, explaining during a recent interview: "I’m not trying to be anyone else. What you see is what you get.

"I’m like that all the time but I’m not the wedding guy all the time. If you sit down and get to know me, there’s a lot of different sides of me."

It fell on deaf ears and the pair decided to leave the experiment during the sixth commitment ceremony after another dose of drama in which Juliette called Joel a "dog and a pig" as she stormed out.

And that was the end of that.

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