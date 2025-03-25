Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together? Picture: Nine

By Alice Dear

Here's everything we know about Married At First Sight couple Lauren and Clint - including whether they are still together now.

MAFS Australia's Lauren, 37, was given a second chance at love with Clint, 43, when experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla decided to bring the scorned bride back to the experiment.

Lauren, a business owner from Queensland, had a rough start to her Married At First Sight journey when her first husband, Eliot, decided to ditch his wife and the experiment just a matter of days into the experiment.

After leaving the series following the first dinner party (where Eliot was a no-show), viewers thought this would be the last we would see of Lauren - but in a shocking turn of events, the experts decided to bring both the bride and groom back to the experiment with new matches.

For Lauren, her second match came in the form of Clint; a former pro-golfer and business owner from Tasmania. But was Lauren luckier in love the second time round? And are Lauren and Clint still together today? Here's everything you need to know.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for Married At First Sight Australia 2025.

Are Lauren and Clint still together?

No, Lauren and Clint are not together anymore, with the MAFS Australia couple making a dramatic exit from the show shortly after the couple's retreat. At the time of their exit, there was talk of the bride and the groom continuing their friendship into the outside world, with a small chance of a romance blossoming.

However, blossom it did not, and Clint has since moved on with another MAFS bride - Ryan's wife Jacqui. Clint and Jacqui are now in a relationship and living together, with the bride moving to Tasmania to be with her 'life-partner' earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lauren appears to want nothing to do with MAFS after her true colours were revealed on the series, with the bride having deleted any reference to the show on her social media.

Here's a look back at everything that happened between Lauren and Clint during MAFS Australia.

It was not love at first sight for Lauren and Clint on MAFS. Picture: Nine

Lauren and Clint's wedding day

Lauren was far from excited on her second MAFS wedding day, having had such a bad experience with her first husband Eliot, and she made no secret of her concerns on the day she met Clint for the first time.

"Putting my life on hold for what turned out to be Eliot was just a disappointment," she said, before adding: "I mean, everyone wants to find love. I hope it's second time lucky."

Walking down the aisle, Lauren looked like she'd rather be anywhere else in the world, while Clint was thrilled to be met with the brunette beauty.

Then came the vows, which Lauren used as the perfect chance to tell Clint about her first MAFS marriage. She told him: "My time in the experiment began about four weeks ago. I was matched with someone who quite quickly revealed unpopular personality traits and thankfully left the experiment abruptly."

Lauren continued: "I returned to my life... When I received a call from the experts to say they had found me the perfect match again, I was very skeptical."

However, she finished with a more positive outlook, as she added: "After countless conversations with them and deep reflection, I remembered why I embarked on this journey in the first place, to find someone who shares the same desire to build a life together and embark on a new adventure as partners.

"That hope is what brought me here today and I look forward to getting to know you."

At their small reception, Lauren and Clint got to know one another a bit more, and the bride appeared to soften to her new husband.

"I have like a slight, tiny, minute glimmer of hope," she said.

Lauren and Eliot reunite at dinner party

At Lauren and Clint's first dinner party with the rest of the MAFS Australia cast, the bride is surprised by the entrance of ex-husband Eliot and his new wife Veronica.

Safe to say, she was not thrilled to come face-to-face with him again, telling the cameras: "I was just grossed out by the sight of him."

Around the dinner table, the rest of the couples had a lot of questions for Eliot regarding his abrupt exit from the show, with most of the participants sticking up for Lauren.

While the evening was eventful, Lauren and Clint appeared to have grown closer since their wedding day, with the bride saying: "It was really fun to walk back in with Clint. I was actually proud to walk in with him and I wouldn't have been so proud to walk in with Eliot."

At the following commitment ceremony, Eliot finally apologised to Lauren for the way he treated her, but she wasn't buying it.

Lauren was far from impressed when Eliot returned to MAFS. Picture: Nine

Lauren and Clint's fast-track week

As they were late arrivals into MAFS, Lauren and Clint (as well as Eliot and Veronica and Beth and Teejay) had to spend a week completing some of the tasks the other couples had completed weeks earlier.

First up was the photo ranking challenge where, in a not-so shocking turn of events, Lauren made sure Eliot was at the bottom of the list and put Clint at the top.

When Clint started to rank the brides, however, Lauren was far from impressed by his choices; while the groom put his bride at the top of the list, his admission that he found Jacqui attractive puzzled Lauren, who she described as "looking rough".

Later, she told the cameras: "I've learned that he likes﻿ scruffy women who have a strong drive in career."

The second task for the couple included watching back their audition tapes for MAFS, and Lauren was very clear on what she was looking for.

Speaking in the video, Lauren asked for a successful, alpha male with "ideally" $1million in earnings, a statement which (while it shocked Clint) the bride firmly stood by.

Reflecting later, Lauren admitted she didn't think Clint was "alpha" enough for her because he gets spray tans and shaves his chest.

Lauren and Clint crumble at Couple's Retreat

Lauren and Clint were then invited to the Couple's Retreat with the rest of the MAFS couples, and while the groom showed some excitement to share time with the rest of the group, Lauren's distain for having to socialise with the rest of the cast quickly rubbed off on him.

Arriving at the retreat, Lauren told the cameras: "Awhina's going to be screaming, her nylon hair extensions are going to be blowing in the wind...Adrian's probably going to be attempting to speak."﻿

Lauren is quizzed by the MAFS couples over her dated opinion of marriage at the first night of the retreat, as they questioned what she means when she says Clint is not "alpha" enough for her.

"For me, I like to be the homemaker, but I want to be the homemaker for someone who's out there doing deals and hustling, someone I look up to and I respect," Lauren explained to them.

Lauren called her fellow MAFS participants "bogans". Picture: Nine

The next day, Lauren (and Clint apparently) want to leave the Couple's Retreat and the experiment all together after finding it hard to develop their relationship in the drama of the show.

Lauren and Clint decide to stick around for another day, with the bride joining the other women for girl's night and the groom sitting down with the men for guy's night.

At the guy's night, the likes of Dave, Jeff and Adrian attempt to talk some sense into Clint, while Jamie, Beth and Awhina try to get some answers from Lauren on how her relationship is going.

Lauren had not time for their questions, however, and made a swift exit after an argument with Jamie broke out.

She later called the group "feral" and "wild animals" before adding: "The bogans just keep boganing with their boganic ways."

Lauren and Clint skip dinner party

After the fallout from the Couple's Retreat, Lauren and Clint decide to not attend the dinner party and instead have their own meal at their apartment.

"We are not interested in spending another minute of our life in a room with them," Lauren said as Clint agreed to boycott the evening.

Lauren and Clint leave the experiment

After not bothering to show up to the dinner party, Lauren and Clint arrived at the commitment ceremony united in their decision to leave the experiment.

The experts didn't let Lauren leave the experiment without holding her accountable for the nasty things she had said about her fellow participants, though, with Mel delivering what was maybe the most cut-throat comment of the series; "I think you're giving yourself a bit too much credit here, personality-wise."

After discussing the future of their friendship - and whether it will become romantic - with no real answer, Clint and Lauren both vote to leave.

Married At First Sight's Lauren got a telling-off from the experts before leaving the experiment. Picture: Nine

Clint goes public with Jacqui

Clint may not have found love with Lauren, but he's now head-over-heels for another bride; Jacqui. After the series ended filming in November 2024, the pair started dating and now live together in Tasmania.

The pair didn't wait for the series to end before they went public with their relationship, breaking the rules in their contract with MAFS, which forbids them from spoiling the end of the series.

Jacqui and Clint have little interest in serving the experiment, however, with both parties speaking out against the hit reality TV show, producers and editors.

