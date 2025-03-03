Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

By Alice Dear

Here's a look at Married At First Sight Australia's Lauren and Eliot's relationship and whether they are still together now.

Lauren, 37, and Eliot, 35, had one of the most controversial relationships on MAFS Australia 2025, with the groom taking off just days into their honeymoon.

The pair, both Queensland-based business owners, appeared to be the perfect match when experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla put them together for the latest series of the hit reality show, but it was not to be.

While their wedding day was a roaring success, with picky groom Eliot admitting to being happy with his match, it only took a matter of hours for him to find issues with his bride.

Here's a look at Lauren and Eliot's MAFS Australia journey and whether they are still together.

Lauren and Eliot are no longer together after the groom decided to leave the experiment just days into the honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

No, MAFS Australia couple Lauren and Eliot are no longer together, with their break-up being documented during the first few episodes of the series.

During their honeymoon, Eliot revealed he was going to leave the experiment - and Lauren - after finding differences between them he just could not move on from. He later returned to the show for a one-on-one interview with expert John, but appeared to be firm about his decision to leave.

Lauren attends the first dinner party of the series alone, and later says her goodbyes to the rest of the cast after Eliot's no-show confirms his decision about the experiment.

Lauren and Eliot seemed like the perfect match on their wedding day, but it didn't take long for the marriage to fall apart. Picture: Nine

That's not where the story ends, however, as in a MAFS first, Lauren and Eliot are invited back to the experiment with brand new matches; Veronica and Clint.

Here's a look at Lauren and Eliot's relationship from beginning to end:

Lauren and Eliot's wedding day

On Lauren and Eliot's wedding day, it was clear that the groom had some pretty high standards for his bride which he was not happy to compromise on.

Despite this, he appeared thrilled with Lauren when she walked down the aisle, and it appeared to many people that the experts had matched them perfectly.

The morning after the wedding, however, Eliot's attitude towards his bride changed and he became detached and started listing ways they were not compatible.

Lauren and Eliot's honeymoon

Lauren was left gutted when husband Eliot decided to leave MAFS. Picture: Nine

Lauren and Eliot's romance went from bad to worse during their honeymoon when the groom decided to tell Lauren all the things he didn't like about her; her age, how often she goes to the gym, how many children she wants and her interest in "material things" like handbags.

During a very awkward dinner, Lauren was left astounded by Eliot's comments about their compatibility, and a few days later he was gone.

Eliot leaves the experiment

Eliot packed his bags and left MAFS during his honeymoon. Picture: Nine

Eliot decided to leave MAFS Australia and his bride Lauren during their honeymoon, packing his bags and driving away from the holiday home.

Lauren attempted to convince him to stay, stating: "﻿We haven't even had deep conversations...you don't know anything about me," however, his decision was made.

During the scene, she said: "He's leaving. I don't think there's anything I can do or say. It's fascinating to watch a grown man throwing a tantrum because he didn't get exactly what he wanted. It's a huge cop out."

Eliot returned for an interview with John Aiken, however, the expert didn't seem to be able to convince him to return either.

During this chat, Eliot explained: "I was expecting to meet a cute librarian-like girl that was younger than me and I ended up with, what felt like, a Kardashian sister."

John was happy to cut to the chase, however, telling Eliot: "Let's be honest, you're here on this show because you're 35 and single﻿ and you've been going out with young women and it hasn't worked, I think you are currently involved in a toxic pattern which is on full display."

Still, Eliot was adamant that there's nothing he can learn from the experts, telling him: "I disagree with everything you just said."

Lauren and Eliot return to MAFS with new partners

Lauren and Eliot came face-to-face after their split when they both re-entered the experiment. Picture: Nine

That wasn't the end of Lauren and Eliot's MAFS journeys, however, as in a MAFS first the pair are invited back to re-marry different strangers. While the experts are happy to invite Lauren back to the experiment, they are more sceptical about letting Eliot return.

Eliot is matched for a second time with Veronica, a 32-year-old from New South Wales, while Lauren was paired with Clint, a 43-year-old from Tasmania.