MAFS Australia's Mel admits she was "insensitive" and "careless' in official apology

20 March 2026, 13:08

MAFS Mel has issued a formal apology to viewers and Luke over her behaviour on the show
MAFS Mel has issued a formal apology to viewers and Luke over her behaviour on the show. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 partnered Mel with Luke with many viewers claiming she didn't give him a chance.

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MAFS Australia's Mel Akbay has given a public apology for her behaviour and attitude on the 2026 series.

After being partnered up with farmer Luke Fourniotis for the experiment, many viewers of Married At First Sight Australia have called out his wife for her behaviour on the show towards him.

And it seems Mel has taken on board what everyone has had to say as she's issued a formal apology despite the TV show rolling out in Australia and the UK still.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Over the past few weeks I've watched parts of myself on TV that have been difficult to see. There were moments where I didn't communicate well and came across insensitive.

MAFS bride Mel has said she was "insensitive" in an honest statement on her social media accounts
MAFS bride Mel has said she was "insensitive" in an honest statement on her social media accounts. Picture: Channel 9

"For that, I'm truly sorry to anyone who felt hurt or offended. This experience has been a huge learning curve for me. I'm not perfect. All I can do is acknowledge it and keep growing."

Mel went on to directly apologise for the stalking comments she made on the show too and how "careless" they were. She added: "I regret it."

The MAFS bride also cleared up some mis-edits from her and Luke's time on the show as she revealed she did talk to Luke's sisters at the wedding and that he did not sleep on the floor with a towel.

Mel finished: "Lastly, I'm sorry for not developing romantic feelings for Luke and the experiment didn't go the way we both would've hoped. Luke is a good person and I genuinely wish him the best.

"I hope people can allow me the space to move forward and show who I really am."

Mel and Luke left the experiment at the third commitment ceremony after they struggled to communicate and form any type of romantic connection.

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